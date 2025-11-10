Two kidnapped brothers identified as Isaac and Victor Olayere escaped from their abductors in the forest

The gunmen abducted the brothers on Saturday, November 8, 2025 along Adughe–Imoga Road in Edo State

Okpahi of Imoga Kingdom, Oba Patrick Obajoye, narrated how the two brother escaped from the forest while efforts were ongoing to raise ransom for their release

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Edo state - Two kidnapped brothers identified as Isaac and Victor Olayere escaped from the forest after their abductors reportedly fell asleep.

It was gathered that the brothers kidnapped on Saturday, November 8, 2025 along Adughe–Imoga Road in Edo State

The kidnapping incident threw the Uma/Imoga community into confusion after the kidnappers demanded ₦22 million as ransom.

The brothers reportedly called their father with an unknown number to inform him they’ve escaped from captivity while efforts were ongoing to raise the ransom.

As reported by The Punch, Okpahi of Imoga Kingdom, Oba Patrick Obajoye, said the kidnappers demanded ₦22 million ransom from the family.

The monarch said he reported the incident to the Ibillo Police Station, hoping the rescue effort would lead to their release.

“It was said that the kidnappers suddenly went into a deep sleep in the forest, which gave their victims the chance to escape. They were later found by vigilantes from Adughe, a neighbouring Kogi community that shares the same Okpameri language with Uma/Imoga.

“The vigilantes alerted Imoga residents, and our youths mobilised to comb the forest. However, by the time they got there, the kidnappers had fled.”

Bandits abduct 5 women in Kano

Recall that armed men stormed Yan Kwada in Shanono local government area in Kano state, abducting five women, including nursing mothers

Residents say the attackers came in large numbers, shooting sporadically and breaking into homes

The assault comes a week after security forces from the Nigerian Army said they killed 19 bandits.

Soldiers rescue 86 kidnap victims in Borno

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Army rescued 86 kidnapped victims during a major counter-terrorism operation in Borno state.

According to a statement by Media Information Officer, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, 29 terrorist logistics suppliers were arrested while conveying fuel, medical items, and food supplies.

He said several weapons, vehicles, and crude fuel were recovered, and no casualties were recorded among the troops.

Source: Legit.ng