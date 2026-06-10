Fans in Nigeria can follow all 104 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on multiple TV stations and streaming platforms

Mexico and South Africa will open the expanded 48-team tournament on June 11

Burna Boy and Shakira headline the opening ceremony, while Rema, Davido and Ayra Starr feature on the official album

The countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 is almost over, with football lovers around the world preparing for the biggest edition of the tournament in history.

For the first time, 48 nations will compete for football's ultimate prize across three host countries, the United States, Canada and Mexico, in a competition expected to attract billions of viewers worldwide.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds the World Cup trophy. Photo by Sam Hodde

Source: Getty Images

According to FIFA, a total of 104 matches will be played over five weeks, beginning with hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening game at the iconic Estadio Azteca on Thursday, June 11.

As anticipation builds, Nigerian supporters have several options to follow every moment of the action from home or on the move.

When does the World Cup start?

The 2026 World Cup officially gets underway on June 11, with the curtain-raiser between Mexico and South Africa at 8 pm Nigerian time.

The group stage will run until June 27, after which the knockout rounds begin with the round of 32 on June 28.

The tournament will culminate in the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, where the new world champions will be crowned to replace Argentina.

Lionel Messi kisses the FIFA World Cup trophy while holding the Golden Ball award at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022. Photo by Cui Nan

Source: Getty Images

With FIFA expanding the competition from 32 to 48 teams, this year's edition will become the largest World Cup ever staged.

How to watch all matches in Nigeria

As excitement builds ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Legit.ng has compiled a comprehensive guide for Nigerian fans, detailing where to watch all 104 matches on television stations and digital platforms.

DStv and GOtv

SuperSport channels on DStv and GOtv will broadcast every match live throughout the tournament.

Subscribers who prefer to watch on mobile devices can also stream matches via the DStv Stream and GOtv Stream applications.

StarTimes

StarTimes customers will enjoy full coverage of the tournament on ST Sports Life and ST World Football.

The broadcaster's StarTimes ON app will also provide live streaming access to every fixture.

SportyTV

SportyTV has secured the rights to air 34 matches, including the opening match, for viewers in Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana. Beyond live games, the platform will provide pre-match and post-match analysis from its Lagos studios.

Fans can also follow the tournament through SportyTV's over-the-top platform and mobile app.

NTA

The Nigerian Television Authority will provide free-to-air access to selected matches and daily highlights packages. This partnership ensures fans without subscription services can still follow the tournament.

YouTube

FIFA's official YouTube channels will offer previews, highlights and selected clip packages throughout the competition.

Supporters will also be able to watch the opening 10 minutes of matches through the platform.

TikTok

FIFA's partnership with TikTok means the social media platform will host a dedicated World Cup content hub.

Broadcasters are also expected to provide selected in-game clips and video content through the app.

Opening ceremony set for global audience

Before the first ball is kicked, millions of viewers are expected to tune in for the World Cup opening ceremony.

The festivities begin at 6:30 pm on Thursday, June 11, before the opening match between Mexico and South Africa kicks off at 8 pm.

According to Al Jazeera, music will take centre stage as Nigerian superstar Burna Boy shares the spotlight with Colombian icon Shakira.

The pair will perform the official tournament song, "Dai Dai", during a star-studded show that also includes South African singer Tyla, Colombian star J Balvin and Mexican legend Alejandro Fernández.

For many Nigerians, the ceremony will offer another opportunity to see one of the country's biggest music exports perform on football's grandest stage.

Rema, Davido and Ayra Starr feature on FIFA album

Rema performs at The O2 Arena on November 14, 2023 in London, England. Photo by Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's influence extends beyond the opening ceremony. Three of the country's leading artists have secured spots on the official 18-track FIFA World Cup album.

Rema teams up with LISA and Brazilian singer Anitta on the track "Goals". Davido joins Major Lazer and Nelly Furtado for "No Place Like Home", while Ayra Starr collaborates with American rapper Latto on the official anthem titled "Show Me".

The heavy Nigerian presence on the project underlines the growing impact of Afrobeats on the global stage and ensures the country will still have a strong cultural representation despite the Super Eagles' absence from the tournament.

Biggest World Cup ever

The tournament is expected to eclipse previous viewing records after the 2022 World Cup final attracted approximately 1.5 billion viewers globally.

With 48 teams, 104 matches and three host nations, FIFA is anticipating unprecedented interest from football supporters across every continent.

Despite Nigeria missing out on the showpiece event for the second time in a row, the next five weeks still promise a blend of football and unforgettable moments as the race to become world champions begins in North America.

Ghana have slim chance of winning World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's regional rival, Ghana, have just a 0.19% chance of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the Black Stars being assigned a 0.71% probability of reaching the final by Opta's supercomputer.

Despite being outsiders, Carlos Queiroz's side have an 18.16% chance of progressing to the Round of 16 and a 7.06% likelihood of finishing top of Group L ahead of England.

Source: Legit.ng