A high school senior received a surprise reunion with his sister during his graduation ceremony at his High School in the United States

His sister, who is a US soldier, returned from serving overseas to present her brother with his certificate

The siblings spent the graduate's entire senior year apart before meeting on the graduation stage

A touching graduation ceremony in the United States has warmed hearts online after a high school graduate was unexpectedly reunited with his elder sister, whom he had not seen for years.

The emotional moment involved Kalen Barksdale, a student at Milwaukee Lutheran Middle and High School in Wisconsin, and his sister, Specialist Barksdale, who serves in the military.

A school reconnects its student with his military sister, whom he hasn't seen for years. Photo credit: @washingtonpost/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Student in US reunites with distance sister

According to a video shared on TikTok, Kalen attended his graduation ceremony expecting to receive his diploma from a school administrator. However, he was met with a surprise that left him visibly emotional.

The viral video circulating on TikTok captured the moment the graduate was standing alone on the stage waiting to receive his 'missing degree' from the administrator.

The school, however, helped organise the secret reunion to bring the two family members back together during the ceremony.

The sister, who had been serving overseas with the Wisconsin National Guard's 2-127th Infantry Battalion, immediately embraced him as cheers erupted from the audience.

Explaining the video shared on TikTok, @washingtonpost captioned it saying:

"Kalen Barksdale, a graduate at Milwaukee Lutheran in Wisconsin, and his sister, who had been serving in the military overseas, had a surprise reunion at Barksdale's graduation ceremony.

According to the school, the siblings had not seen each other for Kalen's entire senior year."

Watch the viral video below:

Reactions as graduate reunites with sister

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

TremendousBv2 said:

"I LOVE that they announced her name, her rank, and how long she's been gone, and WHY. 😭🥰"

Nicole Willi said:

"Yalll, I can’t keep crying for people I don’t even know."

fifi_castillo said:

"Now I have to explain why I’m crying in the kitchen.😭😭😭💖"

Lady returns home after six years away

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment that she reunited with her mother.

Source: Legit.ng