Armed bandits have ambushed traders returning from Karonji market in Kwara, leaving several people dead

Eyewitnesses told Legit.ng the attackers struck near a river crossing before fleeing into the surrounding forest

Fear gripped Baruteen residents as visuals of the massacre emerged and ransom-related abductions resurfaced

Armed bandits on Friday, October 31, 2025, attacked Karonji community in Baruteen Local Government Area of Kwara state, killing no fewer than seven traders, Legit.ng has gathered.

It was learned that the traders were returning from the Karonji market, along the Kaima–Karonji axis in the community, when they were accosted by the terrorists who killed them on the spot.

Exclusive visuals obtained by Legit.ng reveal the horrifying aftermath of the attack, showing the lifeless bodies of the victims lying in pools of blood beside a bushy path near a river.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims were ambushed by gunmen while returning from the market after a day’s trade.

A community source, Zulu Sunoboro, who spoke with Legit.ng, confirmed that eight people were attacked, with seven already confirmed dead and one critically injured.

“It happened while they were returning from Karonji market at a river called Isi. There were eight persons, and seven have been confirmed dead. The other victim’s life is not predictable,” he said.

Zulu added that the attack left residents terrified and confused, as the area had not witnessed such a scale of violence in recent weeks.

“Karonji community is in Baruteen Local Government Area. It’s a bandit’s attack. That’s all I know,” he added.

Bandits strike at dusk, flee into forest

Another resident, Usman, told Legit.ng that the attack happened in the evening hours when traders were returning home, a time when security patrols are usually limited in the remote parts of the LGA.

The Kaima–Karonji route is a known rural trade path that connects several border communities near the Benin Republic.

The source described the bandits as heavily armed men on motorcycles who opened fire on the traders without warning.

After the shooting, the bandits reportedly fled into the nearby forest, leaving behind a scene of horror and grief.

In a similar development, a man, identified as Issa Hakeem, whose abduction by the bandits was reported by Legit.ng has regained his freedom.

Issa, who delivered N5 million ransom to secure the release of his abducted relatives, was himself seized by the same bandits two weeks ago.

His release was confirmed to Legit.ng by a family source who said a total sum of N2million was paid to bandits to secure the man’s release on Sunday, November 2.

