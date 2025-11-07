Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has commented on bandits attack on innocent Nigerians

Sheikh Gumi explained the reason armed bandits have been attacking different communities and states in Nigeria

The controversial Islamic cleric said armed bandits are not like members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in the southeast region of the country

Kaduna state - Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, said that armed bandits don’t just attack innocent Nigerians without a reason.

The Kaduna-based controversial cleric said armed bandits attacking the people are on a revenge mission.

Sheikh Gumi says armed bandits are not like IPOB members. Photo credit: Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi

Gumi said bandits will honour the federal government invitation for peace to reign they are invited for peace meeting.

As reported by Leadership, Gumi stated this while reacting to United States President Donald Trump’s planned invasion of Nigeria on Trust TV on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Accoridng to Gumi, bandits are not like the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) who has refused to dialogue with the government.

Gumi called for dialogue with bandits despite their criminal activities across different states of the country.

“They don’t just attack without a cause. Bandits are on a revenge mission. if you call them for peace, they will come. They are not like IPOB members who have refused to dialogue.”

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stand firm amid US President Donald Trump's threat of military action against Nigeria.

In a video interview seen by Legit.ng, Gumi condemned Trump’s military action threat as an insult to Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Gumi alleged that the US may be planning to attack the Aso Rock Presidential Villa to eliminate President Bola Tinubu and other top government officials.

Legit.ng also reported that Sheikh Gumi predicted that a Muslim will one day become the American president amid Trump's threat to invade Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide.

The Islamic cleric made the projection while reacting to the victory of Zohran Mamdani as New York City Mayor.

Sheikh Gumi's projection came amid a threat by US President Trump to invade Nigeria over his allegation that Christians are being killed indiscriminately.

