Former senator Shehu Sani urges Nigerians and other Africans with U.S. visa revocations to leave immediately before arrests by ICE

The warning followed President Donald Trump’s tougher visa-revocation policies targeting Africans

Reacting to Sani's warning, Nigerians on X offered a mix of concern and resignation

Kaduna, Nigeria - Former Kaduna senator Shehu Sani has sounded an alarm for Nigerians and thousands of other Africans whose US visas were recently revoked under the Trump administration.

In a post on his X handle on Monday, Senatorcancelling Sani urged them to return home immediately before Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) take action and arrests them.

Sani’s warning comes amid a backdrop of reports that U.S. immigration authorities have intensified scrutiny on visa holders from Africa, signalling long-term visas and a crackdown.

He wrote;

"Nigerians and other thousands of Africans whose visas were recently revoked by President Trump should hasten and leave the country and return home before they get arrested by ICE…"

"No matter how long you live in the comfort of your adopted home, you will someday be reminded that it’s not your father’s house.” Sani tweeted.

Nigerians react

Reacting to this development, Nigerians on X offered a mix of concern.

@Teesaids said:

"Some of these people can still appeal or file a motion if the bases of revocation is not serious and does not threaten lives of others and it also depends on the type of visas anyways."

@ArcSadam said:

"For Nigerians and other Africans affected, it’s not just about leaving the U.S. safely, it’s about reclaiming dignity, security, and agency at home. Our best investments, both for safety and legacy, are in building strong communities, economies, and opportunities in Africa."

@MarkYooto commented:

"Some nigerians prefer to stay in jail in abroad than to return to Nigeria. Atleast, they won't be kidnapped or killed by herdsmen, bandits and BH... Fang pi, rest."

@fa4our said:

"Most people don’t migrate for comfort or adventure. They leave their father’s house because conditions force them to — insecurity, corruption, and lack of opportunity make home unbearable."

@SethTuka said:

"I pray that those enjoying the good leadership in the USA and they are supporting the bad leadership in Nigeria should all be deported back home so that we can enjoy what they are celebrating together."

@Collinzosky said:

"I agree with you on this.Instead of going into hiding,it's better they leave immediately."

