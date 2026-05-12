A trending video of popular TikTok clergywoman Bright The Seer giving a spiritual warning to late Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo emerged online following his tragic death

The controversial prophetess had released the old footage on May 27, 2025, to publicly warn the entertainer and his close friends about an impending tragedy that required serious prayers

This spiritual revelation resurfaced on various social media platforms shortly after the celebrated movie star sadly passed away on May 11, following a battle with illness

An old prophecy has resurfaced online following the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, stirring strong reactions across social media.

The video, originally shared on TikTok by Bright The Seer, has gone viral again after the actor passed away following an alleged battle with kidney cancer.

Bright The Seer’s old prophecy about Alexx Ekubo gains attention after actor passes away on Tuesday. Photo: alexxekubo/brighttheseer

Source: Instagram

The prophetess, who is widely known for her spiritual warnings and predictions about celebrities, had spoken on May 27, 2025, about Alexx and two of his close friends.

She urged them to intensify prayers, warning that something tragic could happen within two years.

Bright The Seer explained that the spirit of God revealed troubling signs around Alexx Ekubo, describing unusual waters surrounding him and emphasising that despite their prayers, they needed to be more vigilant.

"It's Bright the Seer. The spirit of God have been talking about Alexx Ekubo and his friends, his two young friends. That one, Alex, has a call. There are some strange waters around him. And him and his friends, I know that they're praying, but they should pray against one of them being looked for in less than two years."

The video has now been trending widely after news broke that Alexx Ekubo was rushed to the hospital on Monday, placed on life support, and sadly passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

His death has left fans and colleagues in shock, while the resurfaced prophecy continues to spark conversations online.

Watch the TikTok video of the old prophecy about Alexx Ekubo below:

Reactions trail resurfaced clip about Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users reacted with sadness, shock and concern after the prophecy video resurfaced online.

@askof__odc:

“Her own na to see something ur own na to pray against it and believe God has heard u”

@iam_austine_reno:

“She need to train her spiritual portal to see good things too”

@shewhostriveswins:

“I remember this prophecy last year,oh no”

@🦋𝓑𝓔𝓐𝓤𝓨🦋:

“Omo this prophecy came on the 27th of may 2025 and here we are on 12th of may 2026 typing Rip 😢 kaiii so sad I just pray he is truly not dead”

@okah_ndidi_juliet:

“Always seeing problems without solution😢”

Social media users react as a prophecy about Alexx Ekubo resurfaces following the actor’s death. Photo: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Godwin Nnadiekwe mourns Alexx Ekubo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Godwin Nnadiekwe reacted emotionally after the death of his colleague and close friend, Alexx Ekubo.

The actor disclosed that Alexx Ekubo’s death completely broke him, adding that it was painful knowing the late movie star had already prepared his will before passing away.

In another emotional post, Godwin Nnadiekwe blamed cancer for the heartbreaking loss as tributes continued to pour in for the late Nollywood actor.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng