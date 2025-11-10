Pastor Femi Lazarus claimed the United States is showing interest in Nigeria for selfish reasons

He suggested the U.S. once blocked Nigeria from acquiring weapons during the insurgency battles

His remarks have sparked heated criticism online, with many Nigerians rejecting his stance

A heated debate has erupted online after Pastor Femi Lazarus, the founder of Sphere of Light Church, made strong claims about the United States’ recent expressions of concern over Nigeria’s internal affairs.

Legit.ng reports that US President Donald Trump officially listed Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” over reported attacks on Christians by Islamist groups.

Reacting, in a now-viral video, the pastor alleged that America’s interest in Nigeria is not humanitarian but a strategic move to divide the nation for its own gain. But many Nigerians are not buying it.

Pastor Femi Lazarus claims the United States is showing interest in Nigeria for selfish reasons.

Speaking during a church gathering, Pastor Lazarus insisted that foreign interventions are rarely sincere.

He pointed to past events during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He claimed

“When Jonathan was in power, Nigeria needed to buy certain things to fight insurgency, and it was America that blocked us."

He suggested that countries rich in mineral resources often attract external powers seeking control.

He warned:

“The only country richer than us in mineral resources is Venezuela. Anywhere there is wealth, burns. They may seem to be bringing help, but the aim is to penetrate and keep us bounded,” he warned.

According to him, the growing narrative about Christians being persecuted in Nigeria is being amplified internationally to “create division and weaken national stability.”

However, many Nigerians online dismissed his claims, calling them misleading and harmful.

Pastor Lazarus faces backlash over comments

@sere_sere_24:

"Omo papa Femi I love and respect you a lot but please please just rest sir"

@mc_igb:

"Obama was the president then ,stop teaching the people what you don’t know, Jonathan turned down signing of gay marriage into law,,,,,,and that was the reason,,,,,they didn’t sell weapon to him"

@josh_solange:

"Pastor Lazarus my guy, your reality is different. Your church has the best facilities,you’re cruising the best cars, and you live in the most comfortable neighborhood. I genuinely doubt you understand what pastors in Plateau or Benue are facing. While their Sunday services are held in fear, yours is done in complete peace of mind. So please let this one go. You have little or no knowledge of the happenings in the north…"

@ballonsflowersandboxes:

"If your church was in the north, would you still give this same energy ? Do you even feel for these people at all?"

@ashagangali:

"Respectfully, sometimes silence is golden, saying after the Patriarch from Redeem Church has spoken is a big error and points to the disjointedness in the body of Christ, God is not the author of confusion"

Pastor Femi Lazarus says the U.S. once blocked Nigeria from acquiring weapons during the insurgency battles.

Spyro appeals to public figures amid US invasion threat

Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Spyro appealed to public figures across the country.

He urged them to speak up and use their platforms during what he describes as a defining moment in Nigeria’s history.

Trump also threatened military intervention if the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria didn’t stop.

