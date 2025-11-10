Former APC presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, sent a message to the federal government over its handling of United States (US) President Donald Trump’s allegation of Christian persecution in Nigeria

The comments come amid tension between the US and Nigeria as President Trump declared Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” while also threatening military intervention over alleged mass killings of Christians

In a social media post on Thursday, November 6, Garba, a self-acclaimed student of The Fourth Political Theory, harped on preventing a "damaging" US intervention in Africa's most populous nation

FCT, Abuja - Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged the federal government to find a way to prevent "the damaging US planned hard actions on Nigeria".

Garba warned citizens against hailing the new actors supporting Nigeria against the US.

Legit.ng recalls that US president, Donald Trump, had recently redesignated Nigeria as a country of particular concern and warned that “if the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing’, to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

He had also instructed the US Department of War to prepare for possible action.

Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of War, had on X (formerly Twitter) said the Department of War was preparing for action.

Trump’s threat was sequel to allegations by an American lawmaker, Ted Cruz, in an X post on October 7, that 50,000 Christians had been killed since 2009, with 2,000 schools and 18,000 churches destroyed by what he called “Islamist” armed groups. Cruz, however, did not cite the sources of his information.

China waded in and officially declared its opposition to US threats of sanctions or military actions against Nigeria over allegations of mass slaughter of Christians.

The Chinese government made its position known when foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addressed a press conference in Beijing.

Commenting on the raging issue, Garba wrote on X:

"In addition to China, I see Iran also backing Nigeria on our issue with the U.S. I wonder if we are truly ready for the consequences of our actions? If we continue this fire brigade approach, it won’t take us to nowhere (sic). Even though I supported China and Iran on multiple fronts, the records are there, especially when they are on the side of the truth, but this is our country and we should be mindful of rapid cosmetic diplomatic relationships."

He continued:

"Do you know that while you keep cheering the new actors supporting Nigeria against the U.S, we are basically helping them to create a frontline in Nigeria as a battleground for the superpower games? These countries will do everything possible to avoid direct wars in their countries, but they are salivating on creating a frontline battleground in another country to demonstrate their might, capabilities and strength, but at the expense of the host country. Check Ukraine and Syria, Sudan and Libya, also Congo."

Garba concluded:

"Our best and only option is still to find a way to prevent the damaging US' planned hard actions on Nigeria. Otherwise, none of these nations will ever come for us when we find ourselves in trouble. In the international system. Everyone is for himself. Your grand chessboard is your only way out, and you don’t play chess while under pressure or by applying cosmetics."

US pursuing personal agenda' – Dambazau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lieutenant-General Abdulrahman Dambazau, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Nigeria, said the US might be preparing to set up a military base in Nigeria.

Dambazau shared his thoughts at the seventh annual public lecture of the Just Friends Club of Nigeria in Abuja while addressing his country’s security challenges.

