Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Awka, Anambra state - Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2025 Anambra election, has alleged widespread vote buying in the ongoing poll.

As reported by Vanguard on Saturday, November 8, Ukachukwu, who cast his vote at Osumenyi Ward 2, Polling Unit 012, described the development as a serious threat to democracy.

APC governorship candidate Nicholas Ukachukwu in Anambra seriously laments vote buying in the election. Photo credit: @PrinceUkachukwu

Source: Twitter

His words:

"If there’s no seller, there cannot be a buyer. Some people have chosen to sell their conscience, which is even worse than those who buy votes. When you give up your right to money, you lose your voice as a citizen. You can’t cry later; society must be blamed for encouraging this.”

Anambra: APC's candidate bemoans alleged intimidation

Furthermore, the APC gubernatorial flagbearer raised concerns over the treatment of his party's agents, revealing that one had been assaulted during the voting exercise.

He said:

“There have been incidents where people are being beaten up. It’s a form of bullying, and though it may seem right to some today, power changes hands. God gives power to whomever He chooses."

