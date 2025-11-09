Actress Georgina Onuoha called for an independent investigation into Regina Daniels’ claims against Ned Nwoko

She insisted Ned must step aside as Delta North Senator to ensure a fair probe.

The actress condemned abuse of power, highlighting criminal allegations beyond family disputes

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has demanded that the Senator representing Delta North in the 9th Senate, Ned Nwoko to step down.

This is coming after Nwoko’s estranged wife, Regina Daniels, accused him of forcing himself on her, igniting intense scrutiny of the senator’s conduct.

Reacting on Instagram, Onuoha described the accusations against the lawmaker as “grave and deeply disturbing.”

She emphasised that the claims are far beyond ordinary family disagreements, involving serious criminal allegations.

According to Onuoha, these allegations demand transparent and unbiased investigations. She stressed that Nwoko must step aside from his political role immediately to allow for a fair probe.

A call for justice and accountability

She wrote:

“What we are witnessing is yet another symptom of a failed system where power shields wrongdoing and justice is selectively applied.”

She urged authorities, including the Nigerian Police Force, Ministry of Justice, and local and international human rights organizations, to intervene urgently.

She added:

“Justice must not be for sale. Power must not be used as a weapon of oppression. The Nigerian government and its institutions are on trial before the eyes of the world. The victim deserves protection, not persecution. The truth must prevail.”

Fans react to Georgina's comments

@ifulovecollectibles:

"The only woman speaking out without bias mind"

@harkinlaby:

"No one can trust the Nigerian police force in cases like this and it is so sad cos it is always the highest bidder to them or the one with more power"

@yomifphe16780:

"Sadly, in Nigeria, there’s no lawyer who will defend her case . Ned is like the devil’s advocate, and as a serving senator, he knows how to get away with MD. Everything she said is true, but this is Nigeria — a country where even a Chief Justice, Bola sl*ughtered and no one was ever arrested. She has no chance of getting justice or help. None of his ex-wives did."

@ngala_nadege:

"Why do I feel like there will be no lawyer in Nigeria to defend her😢😢😢. I feel like Mr Ned is a very powerful type and everyone is afraid of him. I have also read how men treat women in Nigeria as portrayed by Senator Natasha. Will there ever be justice for women anywhere? This is alarming and no one is hitting it directly as it should be. I feel really bad for her"

