Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo reportedly dies after prolonged battle with kidney cancer

Human rights activist Sowore pays tribute, calling Ekubo a rare talent and gifted actor

Nollywood community reacts with shock and sadness to the tragic news of Ekubo's passing

Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo has reportedly died after an alleged prolonged battle with kidney cancer, according to reports circulating within the Nollywood industry.

A source familiar with the development disclosed that the actor was rushed to hospital on Monday before news of his death surfaced on Tuesday afternoon, May 12.

After months away from the public eye, Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo reportedly dies following a prolonged battle with kidney cancer. Photo credit: @sowore

Source: Twitter

The source claimed Ekubo had been on medical life support for several hours before he eventually passed away.

The actor had largely stayed away from public attention and social media in recent months, fuelling speculation about his health condition since 2025.

Sowore pays tribute to late actor

Human rights activist and politician Omoyele Sowore has reacted via X to the reports of Ekubo’s death, describing the Nollywood star as a gifted actor whose screen presence stood out.

In a post shared on social media, Sowore said he never met the actor personally but remembered watching one of his films during an international trip.

“My profound condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Nollywood star @AlexxEkubo, who I understand passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

“I never met him personally, but I still cannot forget a movie of his I watched on an Emirates flight from New York to Dubai en route to Nairobi," he wrote.

‘A rare talent,’ Sowore says

Continuing his tribute, Sowore praised the late actor’s talent and impact on viewers.

“He was a rare talent whose presence lit up the screen effortlessly. May he rest in power!” he added.

Nollywood fans react to tragic reports

News of the actor’s reported death has triggered reactions across social media, with fans and colleagues expressing shock and sadness over the development.

Ekubo was widely known for his roles in several Nollywood productions and had built a strong fan base over the years through his performances in romantic dramas and comedy films.

Funke Akindele mourns Alexx Ekubo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele expressed deep sorrow over Alexx Ekubo's death. The Box Office Queen shared her grief on Instagram, recalling how she kept reaching out to Alexx and sending voice notes even when he insisted he was fine.

Funke revealed that she tried to see him one last time, but he withdrew and kept his struggles private.

Source: Legit.ng