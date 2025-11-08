A popular Nigerian cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has spoken out about the alleged Christian killings in the country

The preacher mentioned why the federal government had no capacity to handle the issues of the killings

This came after Donald Trump claimed a record number of Christians were being killed in Nigeria, and he was coming to stop it

Apostle Johnson Suleman, founder and president of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), has spoken out about the alleged Christian killings in Nigeria.

His speech followed a threat issued by the American president, Donald Trump, telling Nigeria that his country might step in to resolve lingering security challenges.

Trump’s Threat: Apostle Johnson Suleman Says FG Has No Capacity to Handle Alleged Christian Killings

In a video on his official X age @APOSTLESULEMAN, the preacher noted that he and other preachers had been called out for not saying anything about the killings.

Correcting the notion, he stated that he had been speaking about it since 2014.

He said:

"I’ve been speaking since 2014. That’s what I’m known for...Nobody should say Christians are not just the ones dying, muslims are also dying. Are you not ashamed? …The truth is that they are killings, and the killings must stop. The government has no capacity to handle it. It’s beyond them."

