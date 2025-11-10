Former President Olusegun Obasanjo claimed the United States of America (USA) would not do anything in Africa without his knowledge

Obasanjo said the late United States President Jimmy Carter informed him before taking any decision in Africa

The 88-year-old statesman explained why America would not do anything in Africa without informing Nigeria

Abeokuta, Ogun State - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said America would not do anything in Africa without his knowledge when he was president.

Obasanjo tactfully recalled how the United States under late United States President Jimmy Carter held Nigeria in high esteem.

His comment comes amid President Donald Trump’s invasion threat over alleged Christian genocide.

As reported by Daily Trust, Obasanjo did not make a direct remark to the ongoing controversy

He stated this while speaking on Monday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the Presidential Youth Mentorship Retreat (6.0) organised by the Youth Development Centre.

The YDC is an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL).

“When I was president and Head of State, three American presidents came to Nigeria. They have not lost anything that they were looking for in Nigeria. What did they see? At Independence, the world saw Nigeria as a giant coming up. Soon after independence, we lost that. When Muritala and I came into government, we brought it back.

“The Americas saw that there was a possibility of Nigeria being Africa’s leader and we were on the way. When I was military head of state, President Jimmy Carter was the president of America, he would not do anything in Africa without informing us. They are not taking permission from us but they will tell us that ‘they are doing this."

NSCIA rejects Trump’s country of particular concern label

Recall that the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs condemned the US' decision to label Nigeria a “country of particular concern”, calling it politically driven and misleading

NSCIA secretary-general, Ishaq Oloyede, said Nigeria’s security crisis is not a religious war, but a result of poor governance and criminality.

The council also urged President Donald Trump to retract the designation and support Nigeria through genuine partnership and collaboration.

