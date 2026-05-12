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Full List of Top 10 UTME 2026 Highest Scorers According to JAMB
Education

Full List of Top 10 UTME 2026 Highest Scorers According to JAMB

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • JAMB has released the full list of top UTME scorers in its 2026 examination exercise, as admission for the 2026/2027 academic year commences
  • The examination board announced the details of the top scorers at its 2026 Policy Meeting on Admission to Tertiary Institutions, which was held in Abuja on Monday, May 11
  • The UTME candidates' details included their names, scores, states of origin, states where they sat for the examination, their institution of choice, and the courses they intend to study

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the full details of the 10 highest scorers in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exercise.

The released details included their names, scores, states of origin, states where they sat for the examination, their institution of choice, and the courses they intend to study.

JAMB has released the full list of the top UTME scorers in its 2026 exercise.
JAMB announces top scorers in 2025 UTME exercise Photo Credit: @JAMBHQ
Source: Twitter

Their details were displayed by the examination board at its 2026 Policy Meeting on Admission to Tertiary Institutions, which was held in Abuja on Monday, May 11. The event was monitored by Legit.ng.

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Below is the top 10 list:

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

S/N

Names

Score

State of Exams

State of Origin

Gender

Institution 1st Choice

Programme

1

Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin

372

Ogun

Ekiti

Female

UNILAG

MBBS

2

Emwere Kingsley Ikenna

370

Lagos

Imo

Male

Nile

Computer Science

3

Bamisile Ayomide Emmanuel

369

Ogun

Ondo

Male

FUTA

Software Engineering

4

Olabiyisi Olanreaju Oluwatimileyin

368

Lagos

Oyo

Male

Pan Atlantic

Mechatronic Engineering

5

Victor-Onyeka Daniel Ifeanyi

368

Rivers

Imo

Male

UNIPORT

Elect/Elect Engineering

6

Osagiobare Daniel Osahenrunwen

368

Edo

Edo

Male

UNIBEN

Mech Engineering

7

Ademiluyi Adebowale Anthony

368

Osun

Osun

Male

OAU

Computer Engineering

8

Azuike Kenechukwu Anthony

368

Lagos

Anambra

Male

ABUAD

Software Engineering

9

Offorkile Michael Okechukwu

367

Anambra

Abia

Male

UI

Computer Science

10

Adebisi Eniola Sonari

367

Osun

Ogun

Male

Covenant

Computer Science

JAMB releases cut-off mark for 2026/2027 admission

Earlier, JAMB announced 150 as the minimum admissible scores, popularly referred to as 'cut-off mark', for admission into universities for the 2026/2027 academic session. The examination board explained that the decision followed a vote of vice-chancellors present at the meeting.

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During JAMB's meeting, heads of tertiary institutions in Nigeria unanimously agreed that the minimum admissible scores for admission into Colleges of Nursing should be 150, while polytechnics should set theirs at 100.

JAMB releases UTME results

The results of the UTME exercise were released hours after the candidates sat for the examination. JAMB, in a report, explained how candidates can check their scores on their phones.

According to Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of the board, candidates can check their results by sending UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration. At this stage, candidates may view their results only; printing is not yet available.

Benjamin further noted that candidates are strongly cautioned against manipulating the SMS received from the official platform (55019/66019) to fabricate or alter scores with the intent to mislead others, including parents. Such actions constitute a serious criminal offence.

JAMB has explained how UTME candidates can check their results on their phones.
JAMB releases how UTME candidates can check their results Photo Credit: @JAMBHQ
Source: Twitter

JAMB speaks on hijab saga at UTME centre

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB reacted to the viral report of a UTME candidate being denied entry to a CBT centre over her use of hijab.

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Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of JAMB, in a statement on Thursday, April 14, reacted to the incident at the Esther Oshikoya CBT Centre in Ibadan.

According to the JAMB spokesperson, the action was neither taken by the board nor by the centre, but by an overzealous ad hoc staff member.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
JAMBNigerian YouthsFederal Ministry Of Education NigeriaPost-UTMEUnified Tertiary Matriculation Examination - UTME
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