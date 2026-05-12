JAMB has released the full list of top UTME scorers in its 2026 examination exercise, as admission for the 2026/2027 academic year commences

The examination board announced the details of the top scorers at its 2026 Policy Meeting on Admission to Tertiary Institutions, which was held in Abuja on Monday, May 11

The UTME candidates' details included their names, scores, states of origin, states where they sat for the examination, their institution of choice, and the courses they intend to study

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the full details of the 10 highest scorers in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exercise.

The released details included their names, scores, states of origin, states where they sat for the examination, their institution of choice, and the courses they intend to study.

JAMB announces top scorers in 2025 UTME exercise Photo Credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

Their details were displayed by the examination board at its 2026 Policy Meeting on Admission to Tertiary Institutions, which was held in Abuja on Monday, May 11. The event was monitored by Legit.ng.

Below is the top 10 list:

S/N Names Score State of Exams State of Origin Gender Institution 1st Choice Programme 1 Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin 372 Ogun Ekiti Female UNILAG MBBS 2 Emwere Kingsley Ikenna 370 Lagos Imo Male Nile Computer Science 3 Bamisile Ayomide Emmanuel 369 Ogun Ondo Male FUTA Software Engineering 4 Olabiyisi Olanreaju Oluwatimileyin 368 Lagos Oyo Male Pan Atlantic Mechatronic Engineering 5 Victor-Onyeka Daniel Ifeanyi 368 Rivers Imo Male UNIPORT Elect/Elect Engineering 6 Osagiobare Daniel Osahenrunwen 368 Edo Edo Male UNIBEN Mech Engineering 7 Ademiluyi Adebowale Anthony 368 Osun Osun Male OAU Computer Engineering 8 Azuike Kenechukwu Anthony 368 Lagos Anambra Male ABUAD Software Engineering 9 Offorkile Michael Okechukwu 367 Anambra Abia Male UI Computer Science 10 Adebisi Eniola Sonari 367 Osun Ogun Male Covenant Computer Science

JAMB releases cut-off mark for 2026/2027 admission

Earlier, JAMB announced 150 as the minimum admissible scores, popularly referred to as 'cut-off mark', for admission into universities for the 2026/2027 academic session. The examination board explained that the decision followed a vote of vice-chancellors present at the meeting.

During JAMB's meeting, heads of tertiary institutions in Nigeria unanimously agreed that the minimum admissible scores for admission into Colleges of Nursing should be 150, while polytechnics should set theirs at 100.

JAMB releases UTME results

The results of the UTME exercise were released hours after the candidates sat for the examination. JAMB, in a report, explained how candidates can check their scores on their phones.

According to Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of the board, candidates can check their results by sending UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration. At this stage, candidates may view their results only; printing is not yet available.

Benjamin further noted that candidates are strongly cautioned against manipulating the SMS received from the official platform (55019/66019) to fabricate or alter scores with the intent to mislead others, including parents. Such actions constitute a serious criminal offence.

JAMB releases how UTME candidates can check their results Photo Credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

JAMB speaks on hijab saga at UTME centre

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB reacted to the viral report of a UTME candidate being denied entry to a CBT centre over her use of hijab.

Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of JAMB, in a statement on Thursday, April 14, reacted to the incident at the Esther Oshikoya CBT Centre in Ibadan.

According to the JAMB spokesperson, the action was neither taken by the board nor by the centre, but by an overzealous ad hoc staff member.

Source: Legit.ng