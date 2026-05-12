Full List of Top 10 UTME 2026 Highest Scorers According to JAMB
- JAMB has released the full list of top UTME scorers in its 2026 examination exercise, as admission for the 2026/2027 academic year commences
- The examination board announced the details of the top scorers at its 2026 Policy Meeting on Admission to Tertiary Institutions, which was held in Abuja on Monday, May 11
- The UTME candidates' details included their names, scores, states of origin, states where they sat for the examination, their institution of choice, and the courses they intend to study
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the full details of the 10 highest scorers in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exercise.
The released details included their names, scores, states of origin, states where they sat for the examination, their institution of choice, and the courses they intend to study.
Their details were displayed by the examination board at its 2026 Policy Meeting on Admission to Tertiary Institutions, which was held in Abuja on Monday, May 11. The event was monitored by Legit.ng.
2026 UTME top scorer in Ekiti school scores over 320 as 6 other students get over 300, results trend
Below is the top 10 list:
S/N
Names
Score
State of Exams
State of Origin
Gender
Institution 1st Choice
Programme
1
Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin
372
Ogun
Ekiti
Female
UNILAG
MBBS
2
Emwere Kingsley Ikenna
370
Lagos
Imo
Male
Nile
Computer Science
3
Bamisile Ayomide Emmanuel
369
Ogun
Ondo
Male
FUTA
Software Engineering
4
Olabiyisi Olanreaju Oluwatimileyin
368
Lagos
Oyo
Male
Pan Atlantic
Mechatronic Engineering
5
Victor-Onyeka Daniel Ifeanyi
368
Rivers
Imo
Male
UNIPORT
Elect/Elect Engineering
6
Osagiobare Daniel Osahenrunwen
368
Edo
Edo
Male
UNIBEN
Mech Engineering
7
Ademiluyi Adebowale Anthony
368
Osun
Osun
Male
OAU
Computer Engineering
8
Azuike Kenechukwu Anthony
368
Lagos
Anambra
Male
ABUAD
Software Engineering
9
Offorkile Michael Okechukwu
367
Anambra
Abia
Male
UI
Computer Science
10
Adebisi Eniola Sonari
367
Osun
Ogun
Male
Covenant
Computer Science
JAMB releases cut-off mark for 2026/2027 admission
Earlier, JAMB announced 150 as the minimum admissible scores, popularly referred to as 'cut-off mark', for admission into universities for the 2026/2027 academic session. The examination board explained that the decision followed a vote of vice-chancellors present at the meeting.
During JAMB's meeting, heads of tertiary institutions in Nigeria unanimously agreed that the minimum admissible scores for admission into Colleges of Nursing should be 150, while polytechnics should set theirs at 100.
JAMB releases UTME results
The results of the UTME exercise were released hours after the candidates sat for the examination. JAMB, in a report, explained how candidates can check their scores on their phones.
According to Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of the board, candidates can check their results by sending UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration. At this stage, candidates may view their results only; printing is not yet available.
Benjamin further noted that candidates are strongly cautioned against manipulating the SMS received from the official platform (55019/66019) to fabricate or alter scores with the intent to mislead others, including parents. Such actions constitute a serious criminal offence.
JAMB speaks on hijab saga at UTME centre
Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB reacted to the viral report of a UTME candidate being denied entry to a CBT centre over her use of hijab.
Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of JAMB, in a statement on Thursday, April 14, reacted to the incident at the Esther Oshikoya CBT Centre in Ibadan.
According to the JAMB spokesperson, the action was neither taken by the board nor by the centre, but by an overzealous ad hoc staff member.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng