Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris has said all foreign nationals in Nigeria are guaranteed their safety

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) had advised British citizens against travelling to six northern states in Nigeria

Idris said the Nigerian government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is implementing more effective security measures

FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu administration has assured foreign nationals and residents of ongoing efforts to improve security across Nigeria.

The Punch noted the Nigerian government’s reaction on Monday, November 10.

Tinubu’s government responds after the UK warns citizens against travelling to six Nigerian states. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu's govt speaks on UK travel advisory

This follows a fresh travel warning issued by the United Kingdom (UK).

The UK had advised its citizens to avoid travel to several parts of Nigeria, raising concerns over terrorism, violent crime, kidnappings, and intercommunal clashes.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said insecurity “is increasing across Nigeria,” adding that “kidnapping, violent crime, and intercommunal violence occur throughout all regions of Nigeria.”

Notably, the FCDO advised against all travel to Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, Katsina, and Zamfara states.

Mohammed Idris reacts to UK travel advisories amid insecurity in Nigeria. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

But reacting, Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris said the government was “keenly aware of security challenges in parts of the country and is making efforts to address them and make every part of the country safe for citizens and foreigners alike.”

According to him, President Tinubu had recently restructured top security personnel and increased investment in military hardware and intelligence operations.

He said:

“Our security challenges will soon be a thing of the past. We want to give tacit assurances that we are gradually improving security in our cities and communities. All foreign nationals in Nigeria are guaranteed their safety.”

Legit.ng reports that armed groups have plagued Nigeria since 2009. Still, the crisis in the north came into international prominence after Boko Haram, a group known for its anti-Western education ideologies, kidnapped 276 girls from a boarding school in Chibok in 2014, triggering global outrage.

For the past decade, the crisis in the mainly Muslim north has escalated. Yet the farmer-herder violence in the middle belt is arguably Nigeria’s most vicious security threat.

