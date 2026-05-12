A man took to social media to speak about the dream he had, explaining that he saw in his dream the winner of the UEFA Champions League final

He mentioned that at the beginning of the match, according to his dream, a team scored a goal, but the team ended up losing the match

He mentioned the name of the team he saw in his dream, which eventually won the match, and prayed to God to make it become a reality

Just days before the UEFA Champions League final between two popular football teams, Arsenal and PSG, a man claimed he had dreamt about the outcome of the match.

The UEFA Champions League final, scheduled for 30 May 2026, has already sparked discussions online after an individual shared what he believes he saw in a dream. According to him, one of the teams conceded an own goal, and he also hinted at a possible match outcome.

Arsenal vs PSG: Man reveals shocking dream about Champions League final outcome. Photo Source: Twitter/sirjoelwatson, ChampionsLeague, Tribuna

Source: Twitter

Arsenal vs PSG: Man dreams about UCL

As a result of what he claims to have seen ahead of the important fixture, he said he prayed to God to make his dream a reality.

The individual, @sirjoelwatson, wrote on his page:

"I DREAMT ABOUT #PSG VS #ARS IN THE #UCL FINAL. As I Was Dreaming, I saw #PSG Scoring In The Opening Minutes Leading 1-0."

UEFA Champions League: Man says he saw early goal and final winner in dream. Photo Source: Twitter/sirjoelwatson

Source: Twitter

UCL final: Man narrates his dream

He further explained what he saw unfold in the dream, including a dramatic turn in the game.

He added:

"#ARSENAL Scored Too Making It 1-1. And After A Few Minutes, #PSG Conceded An Own-Goal Making It (1-2). Do It For Us Lord @Arsenal. @ChampionsLeague @AFTVMedia."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal are set to face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

The European football governing body also confirmed that the final will kick off earlier than usual at 5 pm (GMT), a change made to improve fan experience and broadcasting arrangements for viewers around the world.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young man went viral after sharing a video of himself praying in a mosque ahead of the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

The supporter, who was seen wearing an Arsenal jersey, was filmed sitting inside the mosque with his hands raised in prayer, asking God to help his team win the final. In the video description, he expressed his strong hope that Arsenal would defeat PSG in the match.

Lady claims Arsenal will lose to PSG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady caused reactions online after sharing a dream she claimed to have had ahead of the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

In her post, she said she saw Arsenal losing to PSG in her dream, a statement that quickly attracted attention from football fans online. Many users flooded the comment section to react to her claim, while some debated the possible outcome of the highly anticipated final match.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng