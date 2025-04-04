There was tension in Ebonyi state on Thursday, April 3, 2025, as gunmen reportedly abducted Mrs. Blessing Adagba, a top aide to Governor Francis Nwifuru

According to reports, the kidnappers took Adagba from her community in the early hours of the day and whisked her to an unknown destination, demanding N30 million for her release

The state police command spokesperson, SP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday and shared further details

Ebonyi state - Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted Governor Francis Nwifuru’s aide, Mrs Blessing Adagba, in Ebonyi state.

Until her kidnapping, Adagba was the coordinator of Ngbo Central Development Centre in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

As reported by The Punch, the development centres were created in local governments in the state by former governor Sam Egwu’s administration to boost development at the grassroots.

Police react as gunmen kidnap Nwifuru's aide

Reacting, the state police command public relations officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

According to him, the gunmen kidnapped Adagba in the early hours of Thursday, April 3, 2025.

He noted that the operatives of the state police command were already on the matter.

The PPRO said:

“The Anti-Kidnapping Squad has already moved for the rescue of the victim, Adagba. I believe they are working hard to secure her immediate release.

“Yes, Adagba was abducted at Okposhi Eheku community in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.”

Meanwhile, The Punch reported that the abductors are demanding N30 million for her freedom as of Friday.

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly abducted Kabiru Onyene, an aide to the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

Onyene was abducted in his office, at Okene in Kogi around 7.05pm on Monday, December 9, 2024.

According to Daily Trust, gun-wielding men in their numbers forcefully took him to an unknown destination.

