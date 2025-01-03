Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Kaduna state - Gunmen have kidnapped 16 residents in Mararraba Mazuga village of Kachia local government area in Kaduna state.

The kidnapping attack occurred around 11pm and 12 midnight of Thursday night and Friday morning, January 3.

The kidnappers released tow victims to go and provide for ransom for the remaining captives.

According to Leadership, a resident identified as Wayas Musa, said two of the kidnap victims escaped from the kidnappers dem.

The gunmen later released seven others to go and provide for ransom for the remaining captives.

Musa said one of the victims released by the kidnappers, Na’omi Kayit, said two of her daughters were still in the hands of the abductors.

He added that Naomi said one of her kidnapped daughters is a student of ABU Zaria while the other one studies on scholarship in Togo and she is in Nigeria for a break.

Meanwhile, the kidnappers were yet to make contact with the victims’ families to demand ransom for the release of the victims as at press time.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Munsir Hassan, is yet to comment on the unfortunate incident as at the time of filing this report.

