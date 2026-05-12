A Computer Science student at the University of Ibadan has celebrated completing his final examinations in grand style

The graduate identified as Alade Victor Temitope shared a video of himself and his colleagues partying in their sign-out shirts

He penned a note to his late father and mother to inform them that he finally completed his degree at the premier university

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has stirred emotional reactions on social media after dedicating his academic success to his deceased parents.

The young man, Alade Victor Temitope, completed his studies in the Department of Computer Science and decided to mark the milestone with a tribute.

A UI student sends a strong message to late parents after graduation. Photo credit: @aloyinlepon7/TikTok

Source: TikTok

UI graduate celebrates with late parents

In a video posted on his TikTok page, @aloyinlepon7, Victor was seen alongside his colleagues wearing their white sign-out shirts.

The group appeared in high spirits, dancing and celebrating the end of their undergraduate journey at the premier university.

UI graduate sends message to late parents

Victor shared the lively footage with a caption that reflected on his struggles and growth during his stay in school.

He wrote:

"Dear University of Ibadan, Thank you for the lessons, the struggles, the memories, and the growth. You tested me, shaped me, and made me stronger. Today, I sign out with gratitude, pride, and a heart full of memories. Great UIte, finally!"

In a concluding part of the post that touched many, he addressed his late father and mother.

Victor said:

"Dear Late Mr. And Mrs. Alade, your son is now a graduate 🤭❤️"

Social media reactions to graduate's touching post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Rossybank said:

"Congratulations, omo mi."

Rosheedah said:

"Congratulations, the love of my baby’s life."

Zeenah 002 said:

"Congratulations. This is such a beautiful and proud achievement, and even though your parents are no longer here to witness this moment physically, I believe they would be incredibly proud of the person you’ve become.🫂"

Watch the emotional video below:

UI graduate trends over her project topic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate has shared her final project topic and photos after her defense on social media. Her project defense topic caught attention online.

Source: Legit.ng