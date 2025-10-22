Gunmen Reportedly Kidnap 3 INEC Officers Travelling to Anambra for Pre-Election Duties
- Three staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been kidnapped in Kogi state
- Armed bandits opened fire on their vehicle and whisked them and others away into the forest on Tuesday, October 21, 2025
- It was gathered that the three female INEC officers were travelling to Anambra state for pre-election duties
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Kogi state - Gunmen have kidnapped three staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on official assignment ahead of the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, and several other passengers at Aloma community in Kogi State.
The kidnapped INEC staff are identified as Chinenye Oji, Adamaka Anih, and Catherine Temaugee.
The INEC staff were abducted alongside other passengers, including the wife of the driver, on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.
As reported by Premium Times, a relative of one of the victims said the INEC staff were travelling in a Sienna bus that they boarded in Utako, Abuja.
“The victims had boarded a Sienna bus from Utako, Abuja, early Tuesday morning, heading to Anambra for pre-election duties, including the printing of the voters’ register and other preparatory materials for the election scheduled for the first week of November.”
The gunmen reportedly ambushed the vehicle, fired several gunshots, and shattered the windscreen of the car.
The kidnappers forced the car to a halt and marched the occupants into the forest.
The gunmen, however, released an elderly woman who had difficulty walking due to a leg ailment and the driver to guide the old woman back to the nearest town.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), William Aya, said he was unaware of the kidnap incident.
“I haven’t gotten any information on that for now,” Mr Aya said. “I’ll call the DPO in that area to confirm what actually happened.”
Lawyer kidnapped after Call to Bar
Recall that a lawyer was abducted while travelling from Abuja to Benin shortly after the Call to Bar ceremony.
A public plea for help emerged online, with a ₦20 million ransom reportedly demanded for her release.
The legal community and concerned citizens called for urgent action as details of the kidnapping continue to unfold.
Teacher kidnapped while harvesting maize at farm
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that armed kidnappers attacked and abducted a primary school teacher in Tungan Maje community in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The primary school teacher, Ishaya Ismaila, was kidnapped while he was harvesting maize at his farm.
The teacher’s wife, Mrs. Halima Ishaya, has cried out for help and assistance on how to raise the N1 million ransom to release her husband from the kidnappers' den.
Source: Legit.ng
