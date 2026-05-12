Frank Edoho disclosed the monthly salary he earned for the first two years of hosting the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire show

Despite his modest earnings, the host had to maintain a high-class persona, wearing expensive suits and acting as though he possessed the wealth

The media icon shared the dramatic moment he finally stood his ground and demanded a pay rise that was so substantial

TV host Frank Edoho has opened up about his early struggles in the entertainment industry, revealing that fame did not immediately translate to financial comfort.

The former host of the iconic TV show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire made the revelation during a recent seminar.

Frank, who recently addressed controversy about his second marriage, stated that although many viewers believed he was living a luxurious life because of the popular game show, his salary at the time told a completely different story.

Frank Edoho says he earned ₦160k monthly during his first years hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Photo: Frank Edoho.

Source: Instagram

Narrating his experience, the media personality disclosed that for the first two years of hosting the hit programme, he earned just ₦160,000 monthly.

Despite the modest income, Frank explained that he still had to appear classy and successful at all times because the nature of his job demanded it.

“My first two years’ salary at the ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ show was ₦160k monthly, but I had to put on a suit and act like I owned all the money,” he said.

At the time, Frank Edoho was considered one of the most recognisable faces on Nigerian television, and many assumed he was already swimming in millions.

The veteran broadcaster further explained that things eventually changed when telecom giant MTN Nigeria became involved with the show.

According to him, he boldly approached the owner of the programme and mentioned a figure for his remuneration.

Frank hinted that the amount he requested was so high that people would be shocked if he revealed it publicly.

“But when MTN came on, I just said let me just give a figure to my boss, the owner of the show. If I should mention it, you all will suffocate,” he said jokingly.

He added that his boss eventually agreed and even offered him three months’ back pay.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Frank Edoho discloses WWTBAM salary

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below:

@Ishow_leck stated:

"Everything wrong is about this country system that really needs to be looked into. People are being used way too much"

@QuantumCipheria noted:

"Lol, a banker now earns 300k but a good designer suit is around 150k which means half of his salary is suit price You earn 160k and just 6% of your salary buys a designer suit. Baba, you're a millionaire with 160k salary in 2004."

@trendingsediq1 wrote:

"Omo that time the 160k gp be like 1m for today's value so this ehen motivation no enter abeg"

Frank Edoho says that he had to maintain a high-class persona while earning 160k during the first two years as WWTBAM host. Photo: Frank Edoho.

Source: Instagram

Peller begs Frank Edoho to call Wizkid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, and media personality Frank Edoho were recently seen having a conversation online.

Edoho was seen telling Peller that he could call Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

Reacting to this, Peller asked Edoho to make the call, as he was eager to be friends with the singer's first son, Bolu.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng