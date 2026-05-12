Nana Akua Addo has reacted to the allegation made against her by Paris designer Almee over her AMVCA outfit

The actress has been trending since the award ceremony took place, as she was dragged over one of her dresses worn to the event

Many supported her after seeing her chat with the designer, and efforts were made to make peace between both parties

Ghanaian actress and stylist Nana Akua Addo has reacted to the allegations made against her by Almee, a Paris-based designer, over her appearance at the grand finale of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The movie star had been dragged by ALmee, who claimed that she had committed theft by taking her concept and interpretation of a cathedral-inspired outfit to the award ceremony.

Reactions as Nana Akua Addo fires back at Paris designer over theft claim.Photo credit@nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

According to ALmee, Nana Akua Addo and her designer should have acknowledged that the inspiration came from them.

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress shared chats she had with the Paris designer. According to her, she contacted ALmee, but after she presented her design idea, the fashion house opted out of the deal and refunded her money.

Nana Akua Addo shares more

Sharing more details, she also showed the structure and development ALmee Couture came up with after she had shared her initial idea.

Nana Akua Addo trends over allegation by Paris designer. Photo credit@nanaakuaddo"

Source: Instagram

She stated that she had a mood board, which she presented to them, but they declined the project. Nana Akua Addo slammed the claims, describing them as audacious, insisting she did not steal from them.

In pidgin, she added: “I carry my Kaya go another place, headache don dey worry you?”

Fans react to Nana Akua Addo’s post

Reacting, fans sided with the actress, insisting the idea was originally hers, and praised her for sharing the messages exchanged between both parties.

Some compared her AMVCA outfit with the designs shared by the Paris designer to support her claims.

However, a few others criticised her, suggesting she should have simply acknowledged the Paris designer to put the controversy to rest.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions trail Nana Akua Addo's post

Here are comments below:

@fervid.magazine stated:

"Why do people want to take away your shine."

@rachealoflife reacted:

"Am I the only one that doesn’t like that “ Dear “ thing I mean, this is a client, what happens to “ ma’am “

@lady_tiana.a shared:

"Abbas said he was inspired by the cathedral and came up with the design, and now you’re saying you’re the mind behind the idea, and another couture designer is claiming it. What should we believe now?"

@yvonne.godswill wrote:

"The cathedral idea was yours from the beginning! don’t let nobody try to dim your shine."

@hoaithanh.158 shared:

"Please read the post from @almee.lii .I think she doesn't ask for anything too much. According to the heavy financial losses they suffered after canceling and making agreements so that @nanaakuaaddo does not have to pay any additional costs, they just need the last thing, which is respect for the brand team!."

Tosin Silverdam on AMVCA snubbing Funke Akindele

Legit.ng had reported that Tosin Silverdam had shared a video about the recently concluded AMVCA award, which took place on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

The award ceremony had a lot of celebrities in attendance, who showcased their elegant outfits on the red carpet.

However, Funke Akindele, who got up to six nominations for Behind the Scenes, didn't win any award at the event.

Source: Legit.ng