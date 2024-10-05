Gunmen kidnap APGA chieftain, community leader in Anambra

Gunmen kidnapped two prominent individuals in Orumba South local government area of Anambra state

APGA chieftain, Nze Ike Okoli, and President-General of the Umunze Progressive Union, Ezekiel Iheazor were kidnapped on Friday

It was gathered that the kidnapped incident has heightened the tension as residents grappled with the shocking development

Anambra state - A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Nze Ike Okoli, and President-General of the Umunze Progressive Union, Ezekiel Iheazor, have been kidnapped by gunmen in Orumba South local government area of Anambra state.

The gunmen gained access to Okoli’s premises in Lomu village and seized both men before escaping in their own Highlander jeep on Friday, October 4.

As reported by The Punch, sources said the gunmen abandoned the vehicles of their victims at the compound for fear of being tracked.

The eyewitness said:

“It is true. Our PG and one other person were kidnapped. Today is Nkwo, our main market day, and it has been raining heavily.

“At the scene of the crime, Iheazor’s car was found abandoned at Okoli’s home, heightening the tension as residents grappled with the shocking development. So far, there has been no word from the abductors.”

The state Police public relations officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the police had put measures in place to get more facts on the incident for possible rescue.

“Further development shall be communicated, please.”

Legit.ng recalls that a reverend father in Anambra state was kidnapped from his base and whisked away to an unknown location.

The chancellor of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, Prudentius Aroh, disclosed that prayer was ongoing for the safe rescue of the kidnapped cleric.

Gunmen kill 2 police officers in Anambra

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck at Uruagu community in Nnewi North local government area of Anambra state on Thursday, October 3.

The unknown gunmen killed two police officers with an improvised explosive device during a gun battle.

The state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, has narrated how the unfortunate and tragic incident occurred.

