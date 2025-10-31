Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano state - A married man, Idris Kurma, has been remanded in prison for allegedly killing his wife, Aisha Idris, in Goda village, Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State.

Idris killed his wife after she refused to grind groundnuts to make kuli-kuli for him.

Man kills wife for refusing to prepare ‘Kuki-kuli’ in Kano. Photo credit: Ulrich Baumgarten

Source: Getty Images

Kuli-kuli is made from roasted groundnuts that are spiced and then deep-fried into a flat, crunchy snack. The popular delicacy is enjoyed across states in Northern Nigeria.

As reported by Daily Trust, the presiding judge, Justice Musa Dahiru, of the Kano State High Court sitting on Miller Road, gave the order to remand Idris.

The suspect was arraigned on a one-count charge of culpable h@micide, contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The prosecution counsel, Barrister Lamido Abba Soron Dinki, read the charge to the defendant during the court session, who pleaded not guilty.

Soron Dinki then sought an adjournment to enable the prosecution to present its witnesses.

Justice Dahiru granted the request and adjourned the case to December 12, 2025, for continuation of the hearing.

Man kills wife over failure to prepare meal

Recall that tragedy struck in the Olota area of the Alimosho local government area of Lagos when a man killed his wife over failure to prepare his favourite meal.

Police operatives arrested the yet-to-be-identified husband after the deceased's brother reported the matter.

A police source disclosed that the matter has been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.

Pastor machetes wife to death over infidelity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 42-year-old man, Victor Okoh, was arrested in Akwa Ibom for allegedly murdering his wife, Victoria, with a machete over infidelity claims.

Police responded to a distress call, found the victim’s mutilated body, and apprehended the suspect hiding under the ceiling of their home.

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has vowed to ensure justice, warning against domestic violence and urging peaceful conflict resolution.

Source: Legit.ng