Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Court Remands Man in Prison For Allegedly Killing Wife Over ‘Kuki-kuli’
Nigeria

Court Remands Man in Prison For Allegedly Killing Wife Over ‘Kuki-kuli’

by  Adekunle Dada
2 min read

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Legit.ng & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano state - A married man, Idris Kurma, has been remanded in prison for allegedly killing his wife, Aisha Idris, in Goda village, Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State.

Idris killed his wife after she refused to grind groundnuts to make kuli-kuli for him.

Kano man remanded for killing wife over refusal to make ‘Kuki-kuli’
Man kills wife for refusing to prepare ‘Kuki-kuli’ in Kano. Photo credit: Ulrich Baumgarten
Source: Getty Images

Kuli-kuli is made from roasted groundnuts that are spiced and then deep-fried into a flat, crunchy snack. The popular delicacy is enjoyed across states in Northern Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As reported by Daily Trust, the presiding judge, Justice Musa Dahiru, of the Kano State High Court sitting on Miller Road, gave the order to remand Idris.

The suspect was arraigned on a one-count charge of culpable h@micide, contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The prosecution counsel, Barrister Lamido Abba Soron Dinki, read the charge to the defendant during the court session, who pleaded not guilty.

Read also

Delta: Okadaman, client meet their end in hands of herbalist, step brother

Soron Dinki then sought an adjournment to enable the prosecution to present its witnesses.

Justice Dahiru granted the request and adjourned the case to December 12, 2025, for continuation of the hearing.

Man kills wife over failure to prepare meal

Recall that tragedy struck in the Olota area of the Alimosho local government area of Lagos when a man killed his wife over failure to prepare his favourite meal.

Police operatives arrested the yet-to-be-identified husband after the deceased's brother reported the matter.

A police source disclosed that the matter has been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.

Pastor machetes wife to death over infidelity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 42-year-old man, Victor Okoh, was arrested in Akwa Ibom for allegedly murdering his wife, Victoria, with a machete over infidelity claims.

Police responded to a distress call, found the victim’s mutilated body, and apprehended the suspect hiding under the ceiling of their home.

Read also

Tragedy as UniJos student allegedly kills, buries colleague in shallow grave

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has vowed to ensure justice, warning against domestic violence and urging peaceful conflict resolution.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: