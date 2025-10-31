Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it will carry on with its plans for the national convention slated for Ibadan, Oyo State.

Legit.ng reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja stopped the PDP from holding its November 15 and 16 elective National Convention.

The court accused the opposition of breaching its rule.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, vowed that preparations for the national convention would go on.

This was contained in a statement Ologunagba issued via the PDP X handle @OfficialPDPNig on Friday night, October 31, 2025.

Ologunagba described Justice Kolawole Omotosho’s judgement as an assault on Nigeria’s democratic process.

“However, the PDP states that the judgment of the court does not vitiate its ability to proceed with the processes and activities towards the National Convention to elect new National Officers to pilot the affairs of the Party for the next four years.”

