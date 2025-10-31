Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, has stepped into the nationwide complaints by the applicants who have been unable to access the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) recruitment portal for the verification of their application status.

In a statement on Friday, October 31, the minister, in a social media post, ordered the immediate resolution of all technical hitches that the portal was experiencing.

Minister orders immediate fixing of glitches on CDCFIB website Photo Credit: @BTOofficial

On Thursday, October 30, the CDCFIB directed applicants to start checking the recruitment portal. However, many of the applicants reported experiencing difficulties ranging from failures of login to incorrect job placement.

Some of the applicants said that the portal did not respond after they entered their details, while others complained that the portal displayed job positions that were different from what they applied for.

The minister's position has started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians who have gone to the comment section of the post. Below are some of their reactions:

Mo'Peng expressed excitement after navigating through the website and asked other applicants to visit the website again:

"I'm so excited right now, wow God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria, God bless the @MinOfInteriorNG and @CDCFIBNG. Guys, go and check yours out, and I wish you all the best of luck."

