Gunmen killed Abuja-based veterinary doctor, Dr Ifeanyi Ogbu, after invading his home in Kubwa and abducted his three children

The deceased’s body was later found dumped by the roadside, while his children remained in captivity

Friends and colleagues mourned the former NVMA FCT chairman, describing his death as a huge loss to the veterinary profession

FCT, Abuja - Tragedy has struck the Federal Capital Territory as gunmen killed a well-known Abuja-based veterinary doctor, Dr Ifeanyi Ogbu, and abducted his three children during a late-night raid on his home in Kubwa, along the Kubwa–Kaduna road.

Sources revealed that the attack occurred on Friday night, when the armed men stormed the doctor’s residence, whisked him and his children away, and later dumped his body by the roadside.

Friends mourn slain doctor

Confirming the incident on Facebook, Andrew Gabriel Ikechukwu described Dr Ogbu as a committed professional whose death has left the veterinary community in shock.

He wrote:

“Dr Ifeanyi Ogbu, the immediate past chairman of the NVMA FCT Chapter, who was kidnapped alongside his three children from his home in Kubwa Abuja, was found dead.

The three children are yet to be released. May God please intervene.”

Colleagues describe him as dedicated and kind

Colleagues of the late veterinary doctor have mourned his death, calling it “a devastating blow” to the profession. They described him as dedicated, humble, and passionate about animal health and welfare.

A friend who pleaded anonymity said:

“Dr Ogbu was more than a colleague; he was a mentor and leader. This loss is unbearable. We can only pray for the safe return of his children.”

The deceased leaves behind a nursing wife and other family members who are reportedly in deep distress as the search for the abducted children continues.

Police silent as investigations begin

As of press time, the FCT Police Command has not released an official statement on the incident. Calls and WhatsApp messages to the command’s spokesperson went unanswered.

However, security sources hinted that an investigation has begun, with operatives already mobilised to track down the abductors and rescue the missing children.

The killing of Dr Ogbu comes barely a week after Somtochukwu Maduagwu, a journalist with Arise TV, was shot dead during a robbery in Katampe, another area of Abuja—raising renewed concerns about growing insecurity in the FCT.

