The Nigerian Army has broken its silence following the tragic death of Lieutenant Samson Haruna, who was allegedly set ablaze by his newlywed wife during a domestic dispute at Wellington Bassey Barracks, Ibagwa, Akwa Ibom State.

The 2 Brigade, in a statement issued by its Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Lawal Muhammad, on Tuesday, condemned the act and extended condolences to the deceased officer’s family.

“The Nigerian Army strongly condemns this act of domestic violence, recognising the imperative of peaceful coexistence and respect within families,” the statement read. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Lieutenant Haruna.”

Incident followed a domestic argument

Preliminary investigations revealed that the tragic incident occurred after a heated argument between Lieutenant Haruna and his wife, identified as Mrs Retyit Obadiah Dalong Samson Haruna.

The dispute reportedly escalated when Mrs Haruna allegedly set fire to properties within their home, resulting in the officer being caught in the blaze.

The statement added that the officer sustained severe burns and was initially treated at the Battalion Medical Facility before being transferred to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Tuesday, 23 September 2025.

Army calls for calm and investigation

The Nigerian Army reiterated its commitment to promoting peaceful family relations and tackling domestic violence within the ranks.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to advocate healthy relationships, address domestic violence, and foster a culture of respect and dialogue within families and communities,” Muhammad added.

The statement further appealed for calm, noting that a military police investigation was ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Similar incident stirs public concern

The officer’s death comes amid renewed scrutiny of violent incidents involving military personnel in Akwa Ibom State.

In a separate tragedy, one Christopher Enobong Jimmy, aged 42, was shot dead by a soldier after offering him a lift along the East-West Road from Port Harcourt.

Jimmy, who was a manager at a clearing and forwarding company in Onne Ports, Rivers State, had reportedly stopped to help the soldier reach Ette Junction in Ikot Abasi on 23 May 2021, before the situation took a violent turn.

The incident drew widespread condemnation from the public, with many calling for stricter disciplinary measures and improved mental health support within the military.

