EFCC hands over three houses, two cars, and N1.1 million to a fraud victim in Ibadan following court-ordered asset forfeiture

The recovered assets belonged to convicted fake spiritualist Fatai Olalere Alli, who defrauded his victim of over N200 million

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede reaffirms the agency’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and strict obedience to judicial orders

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over three houses, two luxury vehicles and N1.1 million to a fraud victim, Mr. Daniel Babatunde Attiogbe, in Ibadan.

The items were recovered from a notorious fake spiritualist, Fatai Olalere Alli, popularly known as Baba Abore or Baba Osun, who was convicted of defrauding Attiogbe of over N200 million under the guise of spiritual cleansing.

EFCC officials presenting property documents to fraud victim Daniel Babatunde Attiogbe in Ibadan. Photo: XX/OfficialEFCC

Source: Twitter

According to the commission in a statement published on its official X account, the handover ceremony took place at the EFCC’s Ibadan Zonal Directorate, where the Acting Zonal Director, Assistant Commander Hauwa Garba Ringim, presented the recovered assets on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede.

EFCC executes court order on asset forfeiture

The recovered properties include a five-bedroom duplex with a three-bedroom bungalow at Kasumu Village, Odo-Ona, Elewe; a two-flat bungalow at Lapiti Layout, Akanran Road, Amuloko; and a three-bedroom bungalow at Idi Ayunre, all within Ibadan. Also returned were a grey Honda Pilot SUV and a Toyota Corolla saloon car.

While presenting the documents, Olukoyede said the assets were released following a final forfeiture order granted by Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan.

Fraud victim Attiogbe receives N1.1 million and court documents at the EFCC’s Ibadan Zonal Directorate. Photo: X/@officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

He said the EFCC’s action reflects its strict adherence to judicial directives and transparency in the recovery process.

“Obeying court orders is mandatory and as an agency of the federal government, we know the importance, and that is what we are doing here today. This is an indication that the EFCC carries out its activities within the ambit of the law,” Olukoyede stated.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s determination to pursue economic and financial crimes vigorously and ensure offenders are held accountable.

Victim commends EFCC’s diligence and integrity

Receiving the documents and the letter of release, Attiogbe expressed deep gratitude to the EFCC for restoring his faith in justice.

“Sincerely, I want to thank the EFCC, especially Ibadan Zonal Office, for its unwavering commitment to the fight against corruption. I almost gave up, but the EFCC rekindled my hope, having submitted my petition, and here we are today,” he said.

The case against Alli, which began in 2019, involved a complex web of deceit where the self-proclaimed spiritualist promised to cleanse Attiogbe of visions of untimely death. He was eventually convicted on an amended one-count charge and sentenced to three years imprisonment.

The court also ordered him to sign an undertaking with the Department of State Services (DSS) to remain of good behavior.

The EFCC said the restitution demonstrates its dedication to ensuring that justice is not only served in the courtroom but also felt by victims of fraud.

