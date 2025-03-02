A businessman, Alhaji Nuru Isah, has been arrested for allegedly beating his 24-year-old wife, Wasila Abdullahi, to death

The suspect beat his second wife to death over Ramadan food in the Fadamam Mada area in Bauchi state

The state Police spokesperson, CSP Ahmed Wakili, narrated how the tragic incident occurred on Saturday, March 1, 2025

Bauchi state - Police operatives have arrested a 50-year-old man, Alhaji Nuru Isah, for allegedly beating his 24-year-old wife, Wasila Abdullahi, to death in Bauchi state.

The tragic incident occurred during a domestic dispute over Ramadan food preparations in the Fadamam Mada area, near Government Girls College, Bauchi.

Police say the suspect attacked his wife with a cane. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The state police spokesperson, CSP Ahmed Wakili, said the suspect committed the crime on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at about 11:30 PM.

Wakili said attacked Wasila, who is his second wife after an argument over food ingredients and fruits meant for breaking their Ramadan fast.

As reported by The Nation, he made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

The police spokesperson added that the suspect allegedly struck his wife with a cane. Wasilat collapsed and lost consciousness inside their home.

The deceased was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), where medical personnel confirmed her death.

Wakili disclosed that the victim’s remains have been deposited in the mortuary pending an autopsy.

The Police have recovered the cane Isah used in the assault as evidence.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad, assured the public that justice would be served.

CP Muhammad stressed that violence within the home is a crime with serious consequences.

Police disclose that the cane the suspect used to beat his wife to death has been recovered as evidence.

Source: Original

Legit.ng also reported that a 23-year-old man, Gbolahan Adebayo, was arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death at Ijedodo area of the Alimosho local government area.

The Lagos state police command said investigations revealed visible marks of violence on the deceased, and the suspect is currently in custody while an autopsy is underway.

The state command's spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident and shared the Force's next line of action.

Similarly, a domestic dispute turned fatal as a couple, Caleb and Tate, inflicted fatal knife wounds on each other during a heated altercation in Ado Ekiti.

Reports indicate that Tate severed her husband's manhood, leading Caleb to retaliate with multiple stab wounds, resulting in both their deaths.

The tragic incident has left the community in shock, prompting discussions on the need for better conflict resolution and domestic violence interventions.

Nigerian man ‘kills’ wife 8 months after wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck in the Upper Mission Extension area of Benin City in Edo state as a businessman killed his wife.

Kelvin Izekor allegedly killed his wife after hitting his 38-year-old wife Success Izekor with a cutlass on the head.

The state police spokesperson, Moses Yamu, said the suspect was rescued from an angry mob who wanted to lynch the husband.

