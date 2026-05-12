A man has come to the defence of Apostle Femi Lazarus following his temporary relocation to Kenya, which triggered mixed feelings

Speaking about the cleric and setting the record straight, the man went down memory lane by releasing his old pictures with Lazarus

Stressing on the assignment Lazarus had set out to achieve in Kenya, the man opened up about certain things people might not know about the preacher

An Assistant Professor of Psychology, Opeyemi Ogunyomi, has defended Apostle Femi Lazarus, the lead pastor of Light Nation Church, over his recent relocation to Kenya, which he claimed was an instruction from God.

In a Facebook post on May 11, Opeyemi released his throwback pictures with the apostle, joking that the cleric might probably fault him for making them public.

Opeyemi Ogunyomi dismissed arguments that Apostle Femi Lazarus moved to Kenya for greener pastures. Photo Credit: Opeyemi Ogunyomi

Source: Facebook

Man speaks about Apostle Femi Lazarus' mission

Opeyemi compared Lazarus to builders, who, he explained, go wherever work needs to be done.

Going down memory lane, Opeyemi informed the public that Lazarus had left Ife for Ibadan to build from scratch and moved to Abuja to do the same when Ibadan became established.

Explaining further, Opeyemi stressed that the preacher's move to Kenya is not to seek greener pastures, as he sees possibilities where others find inconvenient.

He noted that Lazarus could have chosen to relocate to the US or Canada if relocation were his goal or aim.

His Facebook statement read in full:

"He will probably screw me for going this far back into the archives but sometimes you have to revisit history to properly set the records straight.

"One thing about builders is this: they go where there is work to be done.

"Apostle Femi Lazarus left Ife and moved to Ibadan to build from scratch.

"When Ibadan became established and thriving, he left again for Abuja to build from scratch.

"Now again, he has moved to Kenya, not because it is “greener pasture,” but because builders see possibilities where others see inconvenience.

"The funny thing is, this is someone who could have relocated to the US or Canada long ago if that was the goal.

"Some people move for comfort.

"Some move for assignment.

"There’s a difference.

"Most people only celebrate structures after they stand. Few people understand the sacrifices, uncertainty, and obedience it took to build them.

"Builders carry blueprints in their spirit. Wherever they go, something rises."

Opeyemi Ogunyomi defends Apostle Femi Lazarus' relocation to Kenya. Photo Credit: Opeyemi Ogunyomi

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Apostle Femi Lazarus: Reactions trail man's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Jesse Nnamdi said:

"Every glory has a story. Before desiring the glory, check if you can fit into the story.

"All I see is consistent men helped by grace."

SilverSpoon DrumsBeatz said:

"Now again, he has moved to Kenya, not because it is “greener pasture,” but because builders see possibilities where others see inconvenience.

"If the above statement is truly his reason for moving to Kenya then it's a wrong move.

"His only reason should be that God instructed him to move to Kenya."

Ike Orah said:

"No talk against a glory you don't no the story.

"Pst Femi more success.

"Enjoy your mission journey."

Grace Joke said:

"Most pastors don't have pictures of where they started from, they just woke up one day a realized pastoring is the next thing. Weldone Pst Femi"

CrownMike Adewumi said:

"Those who stay true and consistent with their calling will always win. These pictures tells more. And for the writeup, a statement stood out for me, ''Moving for assignment not comfort'' VERY DEEP SIR!"

Apostle Femi Lazarus criticised over comments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Femi Lazarus had faced backlash over his comments on the invasion threat by President Donald Trump.

In a now-viral video, the pastor alleged that America’s interest in Nigeria is not humanitarian but a strategic move to divide the nation for its own gain. But many Nigerians were not buying it.

Speaking during a church gathering, Apostle Lazarus insisted that foreign interventions are rarely sincere. He pointed to past events during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Source: Legit.ng