Tragedy struck in the Olota area of the Alimosho local government area of Lagos when a man killed his wife over failure to prepare his favourite meal

Police operatives arrested the yet-to-be-identified husband after the deceased's brother reported the matter

A police source disclosed that the matter has been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.

Alimosho, Lagos state - Police operatives have arrested a yet-to-be-identified husband for allegedly killing his wife over her failure to cook his meal in the Olota area of the Alimosho local government area of Lagos

The tragic incident happened last Thursday, December 14, when the husband returned from work and discovered that the wife prepared noodles and not his favourite meal, The Punch reported.

Man killed his wife over failure to cook his favorite's meal Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the woman died on her way to be rushed to the hospital.

A source in the Meiran Police Division, who confirmed the incident said the suspect was arrested after the deceased’s brother reported the matter at the station.

“It was the brother of the deceased who came to report the matter. He said the husband killed his sister.

“However, nobody has come forward to tell us that it was her husband who killed her. We have arrested the husband. The matter has already been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.”

