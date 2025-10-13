A Nigerian Army soldier allegedly killed his wife before taking his own life at Wawa Cantonment, Niger State

The tragic incident involving Lance Corporal Akenleye Femi has left the military community in shock and mourning

Authorities have launched a full investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the suspected murder-suicide

A tragic incident involving a Nigerian Army personnel has sent shockwaves through Wawa Cantonment in Niger State, following the suspected murder-suicide of Lance Corporal Akenleye Femi and his wife.

The Nigerian Army confirmed the development in an official statement released by the 22 Armoured Brigade.

Tragedy strikes Wawa Cantonment as Nigerian Army investigates suspected murder-suicide involving Lance Corporal Akenleye Femi. Photo credit: Hqnigerianarmy/x

According to the Army, Lance Corporal Femi, who was serving with the 221 Battalion, was found dead alongside his wife in their apartment at Block 15, Room 24, Corporals and Below Quarters within the Cantonment.

The discovery was made on 11 October 2025, prompting immediate concern and a tense atmosphere among residents of the barracks.

Nigerian army confirms soldier’s death

Preliminary findings revealed that the soldier had been on duty at the time of the incident and had requested permission from his superior to attend to personal matters.

Shortly after, both bodies were discovered in their residence, raising questions about the circumstances that led to the fatal outcome.

The Nigerian Army stated that the remains of the deceased have been preserved and that a comprehensive investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.

In its statement, the Army expressed deep regret over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and colleagues.

Wawa Cantonment murder-suicide leaves Nigerian Army community in shock as investigation into Lance Corporal Femi’s actions begins. Photo credit: HQNigeriaArmy/X

Brigadier General Ezra Barkins vows transparency in probe

Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, Commander of the 22 Armoured Brigade, assured the public that the matter would be thoroughly investigated. He stated, “The circumstances that led to the sad incident will be thoroughly investigated, and the outcome relayed to the general public accordingly.”

The Army further appealed for public understanding and cooperation, noting that the findings of the investigation would not only be disclosed but also critically reviewed to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Captain Stephen Nwankwo, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, signed off the statement on 12 October 2025, reaffirming the Army’s commitment to transparency and accountability in handling the matter.

