Idanre, Ondo state - A labourer, Sunday Emmanuel, has been arrested and remanded in prison for allegedly macheting his wife simply identified as Linda to death.

Emmanuel also allegedly hacked his 3-year-old son on the head with the intent to kill him at Ogbeni Camp in the Ofosu area of Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The child was said to have sustained a life-threatening injury.

It was gathered that the tragic incident happened during a dispute between the man and his wife over how to spend their annual wages.

According to Daily Trust, police consequently arraigned Emmanuel before a magistrates’ court in the state.

Police prosecutor, Josephine Awanna, told the court that Emmanuel killed his wife, Linda, on October 7, 2004, at about 5:30am

Awanna explained that the suspect committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 319 (1) and 320 (1) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ondo state, 2006.

Magistrate Olateju Odenusi-Fadeyi remanded the suspect at the Correctional Service pending advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP).’

Odenusi-Fadeyi later adjourned the case till February 2, 2025, for mention.

