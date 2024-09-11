Anambra-based pastor, Mr. Elijah Emeka Ibeabuchi, has reportedly sent his wife to an early grave

According to reports making the rounds on Wednesday, the cleric allegedly stabbed his wife, the late Ogechukwu Okafor, to death in the state

The Anambra state government, through the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, has launched an investigation into the alleged murder

The Anambra state government has ordered a probe into the case of the alleged murder of one Mrs. Ogechukwu Okafor, who was allegedly killed by her husband, Mr Elijah.

The unfortunate incident happened on August 13, 2024, but was reported to the state Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, by the deceased family, following suspicious moves from the husband.

As reported by The Punch, this was disclosed in a press statement issued on Wednesday, September 11, by the media aide to the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Chidimma Ikeanyionwu.

According to Ikeanyionwu, the culprit, who is said to be a pastor, committed the alleged incident in the Nimo community in the Njikoka local government area of the state.

How the man killed his wife

Uncle to the deceased, Samuel Onuorah, from Abatete, alleged that he got a call from her late niece’s husband that her niece, Ogechukwu, fell from four storey building and died.

Seeking for justice at the office of the commissioner for Women Affairs, Mr Onuorah noted that they discovered that their daughter did not fall but was rather killed with a knife, stabbed in her neck and chest by Elijah.

The statement read in part:

“The deceased uncle, Mr Samuel Onuorah, from Abatete community, who led the family member to lay the complaint at the ministry, further revealed that their doubts were cleared after they went to the mortuary where the said husband had deposited their daughter’s corpse and saw evidently that she didn’t fall from any storey building as claimed by the husband.”

Ministry, Anambra government vows to take action

Reacting, the commissioner, Ify Obinabo, vows that the state government would probe the incident and the matter will be taken up so that the deceased will get justice.

As of the time of filing this report, the state police command is yet to react or release an official statement regarding the alleged murder.

