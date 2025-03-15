A 42-year-old man, Victor Okoh, was arrested in Akwa Ibom for allegedly murdering his wife, Victoria, with a machete over infidelity claims

Police responded to a distress call, found the victim’s mutilated body, and apprehended the suspect hiding under the ceiling of their home

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has vowed to ensure justice, warning against domestic violence and urging peaceful conflict resolution

A 42-year-old man, Victor Okoh, has been arrested by operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command for the brutal murder of his 38-year-old wife, Victoria Okoh.

The incident occurred at their residence in Oron Local Government Area, sending shockwaves through the community.

Police wrestled the man off the ceiling where he had hidden to avoid apprehension. image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The arrest was confirmed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, in a statement issued on Monday in Uyo.

Police met deceased stabbed to death

According to John, the police acted swiftly following a distress call from concerned residents. Officers arrived at the scene around 5:20 a.m. and discovered the mutilated body of the deceased lying outside the couple’s home.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Victor allegedly attacked his wife with a machete following accusations of infidelity. After committing the act, the suspect reportedly hid under the ceiling of the house in an attempt to evade arrest.

Police operatives, however, tactically secured the building, forced entry, and apprehended him. The machete believed to have been used in the crime was also recovered.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the General Hospital Morgue in Oron for an autopsy, while the suspect remains in police custody as investigations continue.

The Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, condemned the act and assured the public that justice would be served.

“The Command remains committed to ensuring the safety of lives and properties,” Azare stated.

He also warned against domestic violence and urged residents to seek lawful means of resolving disputes rather than resorting to violence.

Nigerian Pastor stabs wife to death

In a similar report, the Anambra state government has ordered a probe into the case of the alleged murder of one Mrs. Ogechukwu Okafor, who was allegedly killed by her husband, Mr Elijah.

The unfortunate incident happened on August 13, 2024, but was reported to the state Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, by the deceased family, following suspicious moves from the husband.

As reported by The Punch, this was disclosed in a press statement issued on Wednesday, September 11, by the media aide to the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Chidimma Ikeanyionwu.

According to Ikeanyionwu, the culprit, who is said to be a pastor, committed the alleged incident in the Nimo community in the Njikoka local government area of the state.

Wife stabs husband to death in Yobe over ‘argument’, police react

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim Yahaya, a young man aged 25, was sent to an early grave following the grave action of his wife in Yobe state.

His wife, Zainab Isa, aged 22, reportedly killed Yahaya, after having a heated argument with him.

DSP Dungus Abdulkareem, the spokesperson for the Yobe state police command, confirmed the development in a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday, June 26.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng