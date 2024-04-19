A married man has stabbed his wife to death after he caught her in bed with her lover in their matrimonial bed

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, April 10 after the man was alerted by a neighbour that his wife was having an extramarital affair

The state police command has appealed to residents to come forward with useful information as the incident has not been officially reported.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Nekede, Imo state - A yet-to-be-unidentified man allegedly killed his wife over suspicions of infidelity in Nekede, Owerri West local government area of Imo state

The tragic incident was captured in a viral video where the man was seen attacking his wife with a knife on Wednesday, April 10.

Police appealed with residents to come forward with useful information Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Nation, the man caught his wife with her lover on the bed in their matrimonial home.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Man catches wife with lover in bed

It was gathered that he rushed home after a neighbour alerted him that his wife was engaging in an extramarital affair.

He met their 6-year-old daughter alone in the living room while the wife and her lover while having a good time in the bedroom.

The man, who was angry at what he saw, attacked his wife with a knife, leaving her severely injured.

The wife’s lover was said to have been allowed to leave the scene unharmed.

Police react as man kills wife

Reacting to the tragic incident, the Imo state police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, appealed to residents of the area to come forward with useful information.

Okoye said the alleged incident has not been officially reported to the police.

“We urge the public, particularly residents of Nekede, to report any information they may have about the incident to the nearest Police Station or via 08148024755. Let us work together to ensure justice prevails in this case.”

Man kills wife for refusing to sleep with him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an 84-year-old man in Edo state, Gabriel Ahuwa, was arrested by the police for allegedly killing his 75-year-old wife for refusing to sleep with him.

Ahuwa accused his late wife of sleeping with pastors while she denied him intimacy anytime he asked her for it.

The father of seven children confessed to killing his wife with a cutlass out of anger.

Source: Legit.ng