Ondo: Tragedy as Man Sets Wife Ablaze, Kills Self, "He Started With Threats"
Akure, Ondo state - Police in Ondo have said a man set himself and his wife ablaze.
In a tweet on the official X (formerly Twitter) page of the state police command on Thursday, December 12, the police stated that the duo were former lovers.
The police's statement reads:
“Mr A was married to Mrs A, along the line they had issues that made them stay apart.
“Mr A called Mrs A to come over and carry a wardrobe, when she got to the house, he started with threats of killing himself but later locked the door that both of them will die together.
Mr A with the aid of fuel and lighter sets himself and Mrs A ablaze.
“Mr A died on the spot while Mrs A had major burns, in less than 48 hours, Mrs A has been referred to the 3rd Hospital.
“Stay Away from Toxic Partners.”
Domestic violence in Nigeria
Domestic violence is prominent in Nigeria as in other parts of Africa. It takes many forms including physical, sexual, emotional, and mental. Common forms of violence against women in Nigeria are sexual assault and wife beating.
Legit.ng reports that there is currently a push in Nigeria for federal laws concerning domestic violence.
Mother, 4 children die after consuming pap in Ondo
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man based in Ondo, identified simply as Ademola Adeola, called on the state government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of his mother and four children following alleged food poisoning.
His mother, Mrs Esther Adeola, and four grandchildren aged nine, eight, six and three years, reportedly died after drinking liquid pap at home in Oke-Aro Akure, Ondo state.
