A tragic incident occurred at the Murjani Hotel in Katsina state on Wednesday, October 15, 2025

An Assistant Superintendent of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Lawal Tukur, reportedly died in a hotel room

A security officer who spoke under anonymity narrated how the police arrested three ladies in connection with the death of the Customs officer

Katsina state - An Assistant Superintendent of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Lawal Tukur, has reportedly died after lodging in a hotel room in the Katsina metropolis.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at the Murjani Hotel, Katsina.

Tukur reportedly spent the night with two ladies - Khadija Ali, 34, of Dutsin Amare Quarters, Katsina, and Aisha Lawal, 30, of Ingawa Local Government Area.

It was gathered that 22-year-old Hafsat Yusuf of Brigade Quarters, Kano, visited the customs officer and the ladies, and also lodged in the same hotel.

Doctors confirmed the Customs officer died at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, where he was rushed to for medical attention.

A security officer who spoke under anonymity said the police have arrested three persons in connection with the death of the Customs officer.

The source added that an autopsy will be conducted on the remains of the deceased at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Yes, the incident happened, and we are investigating it, but it is not what other media outlets had earlier reported. I know evidence will soon be out once the police conclude their investigation. And, specifically, the proprietor of the hotel, alongside some management staff and those who were on duty late Tuesday and Wednesday when the officer died, together with the three alleged ladies who were said to have been with the deceased, are with the police in the state to help in the investigation.”

Canadian man dies in popular Lagos hotel

Recall that a Canadian man, identified as Sullivan, was found dead in his hotel room on Victoria Island, Lagos, days after checking in.

Hotel staff discovered his body after failed attempts to reach him, prompting a police investigation.

Detectives found no signs of violence, and his remains were taken for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Egyptian guest slumps, dies in Abuja hotel

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that a 56-year-old Egyptian national, Mohammed Saleh, lost his life in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Saleh slumped and died while having dinner at the Abuja Intercontinental Hotel in the Wuse Zone 4 area of the FCT.

A security expert, Zazazola Makama, narrated how the tragic incident occurred on Friday, September 5, 2025.

