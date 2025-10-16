Bandits kill five policemen, three guards in Zamfara

Five policemen and three Community Protection Guards have lost their lives while on duty in Zamfara state

Armed bandits ambushed and killed the security men while on patrol along the Gusau-Funtuwa road

An indigene of the area, Ya,u Musa, narrated how the tragic incident occurred on Thursday evening, October 15, 2025, in the Tsafe local government area of the state

Zamfara state - No fewer than five policemen and three Community Protection Guards have been killed by armed bandits in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The bandits ambushed and killed the victims while on patrol along the Gusau-Funtuwa road.

The security men were said to have come from Government House, Gusau, on a special duty.

As reported by The Punch, an indigene of the area, Ya’u Musa, said the victims were killed on patrol along the road on Thursday evening, October 15, 2025.

Musa said all the securitymen who were in the vehicle were killed instantly.

“The victims were approaching Gidan-Giye village, a few kilometres away from Tsafe town, the headquarters of Tsafe Local Government, when suddenly, the bandits came out of their hiding place and opened fire on their vehicle.”

He said the bandits might have received information from their informants on the movement of the security men.

Musa added that the Zamfara state government sent the security men to give protection to travellers along the Gusau-Funtuwa road due to persistent attacks by bandits daily.

“Unfortunately, a few minutes after they left Tsafe town, we heard gunshots very close to Gidan-Giye village as the bandits who were hiding beside the road opened fire, killing all of them instantly.

“Within a twinkle of an eye, the bandits rode their motorcycles and ran into the forest, leaving the eight securitymen dead.”

Musa further explained that the deceased were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau.

