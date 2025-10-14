Kano Commissioner of Police, Dr. Ibrahim Bakori, denies any rift with Governor Abba Yusuf amid calls for his redeployment

Police arrest nine suspects linked to armed robberies across Kano and Kaduna after coordinated operations

CP Bakori commends officers for bravery as “Operation Kukan Kura” reduces crime and thuggery in Kano state

The Kano state Commissioner of Police, Dr. Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, has refuted claims of a rift between him and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, maintaining that both men enjoy a cordial working relationship built on mutual respect.

His clarification followed Governor Yusuf’s recent call for his redeployment after the Commissioner failed to attend the 65th Independence Anniversary Parade in the state.

CP Ibrahim Bakori briefing journalists at the Kano Police Command Headquarters. Photo: FB/KanoPoliceCOmmand,AbbaKabirYusuf

Source: Facebook

The governor had accused Bakori of disregarding his administration and urged the Police Service Commission to transfer him out of Kano.

Despite the controversy, Bakori has remained in charge of the state’s police command.

Kano CP denies feud with Governor Yusuf

Addressing journalists on Monday during a press briefing at the Command Headquarters, the Commissioner said there was no misunderstanding between him and the state government.

“We don’t have any misunderstanding or problems with the Government and Governor of Kano State as we have a very cordial relationship,” Bakori said.

He used the opportunity to give updates on the Command’s latest operations, revealing the arrest of nine suspects linked to a string of armed robbery incidents across the state.

The arrests, he explained, were made in response to a robbery that occurred on October 8, 2025, around 2 a.m. at a residence in Unguwar Wambai, Dorayi Babba Quarters.

Police arrest nine robbery suspects statewide

According to the Commissioner, the gang invaded the house armed with rifles and stole a Toyota Yaris, N3.7 million in local and foreign currencies, mobile phones, and other valuables. During the attack, the robbers also assaulted the homeowner’s wife, inflicting serious injuries.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered and displayed by Kano Police after arresting nine robbery suspects. Photo: FB/KanoPoliceCommand

Source: Facebook

Police operatives attached to the Dorayi Division arrested one suspect shortly after the incident.

Acting on Bakori’s directive, the Special Intervention Squad conducted coordinated operations across Kano and Kaduna States, leading to the capture of eight more suspects.

Those arrested include Abubakar Aminu (22), Aliyu Aliyu (23), Abubakar Usman (22), Sulaiman Sani (20), Yusuf Yusuf (17), Abdulrahman Aliyu (23), Salisu Hussaini (17), Sulaiman Abdullahi (20), and Abdulmutallib Sa’ad (24). The suspects reportedly confessed to participating in several armed robberies in Kano, Kaduna, and Abuja.

Recovered items include firearms, live cartridges, knives, cutlasses, torchlights, and a Toyota Corolla used during the operations. Bakori stated that the suspects would be charged to court once investigations conclude.

He added that the Command’s “Operation Kukan Kura” initiative had significantly reduced crimes such as phone snatching, robbery, and street thuggery in Kano.

“I commend the officers involved in this operation for their bravery and professionalism. Their dedication to duty has resulted in this significant breakthrough, and I urge all officers to continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the people of Kano state,” he said.

Man arrested in Kano for lewd act

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 24-year-old man, Shamsu Yakubu, was arrested by Kano Hisbah after a viral video showed him engaging in an obscene act with a she-goat.

The suspect claimed the act was staged to gain social media attention, though he denied actual contact with the animal.

Hisbah officials condemned the act and ordered mental and drug evaluations, warning against eroding Islamic and moral values for online fame.

Source: Legit.ng