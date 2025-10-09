A Canadian man, identified as Sullivan, was found dead in his hotel room on Victoria Island, Lagos, days after checking in

Hotel staff discovered his body after failed attempts to reach him, prompting police investigation

Detectives found no signs of violence, and his remains were taken for autopsy to determine the cause of death

A Canadian national, identified simply as Sullivan, has been found dead in his hotel room on Victoria Island, Lagos State, sparking investigations into the circumstances surrounding his sudden death.

Guest found lifeless days after checking in

According to reports, the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, October 7, just five days after the deceased checked into the facility on October 2, Leadership reported.

A hotel attendant, while speaking on the condition of anonymity, said staff became worried after Sullivan failed to respond to calls or answer knocks on his door.

“He had been in the hotel since last week, but when we didn’t hear from him on Tuesday morning, the Chief Security Officer was alerted. When we opened the room, he was lying motionless on the floor," the attendant recounted.

Police begin investigation

The Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the hotel was said to have immediately reported the case to the Victoria Island Police Division around 4:30 p.m.

A team of detectives reportedly visited the scene, photographed the room, and examined the body before conveying it to the Lagos Island General Hospital, Marina.

A police source told reporters that no visible injuries were found on Sullivan’s body, Vanguard reported.

“There were no signs of violence or struggle. At this point, we cannot say there was foul play. The corpse has been deposited in the morgue for preservation and autopsy, while investigations continue," the source said.

Authorities rule out foul play for now

Medical officers at the hospital confirmed Sullivan’s death and advised a post-mortem examination to determine the cause.

While initial findings do not indicate homlcide, police authorities say further investigation is ongoing to establish the exact cause of death.

“We are awaiting the results of the autopsy,” another source added. “Only then can we draw conclusions.”

The tragic incident comes amid rising concerns over safety and health emergencies involving foreign nationals in Lagos hotels.

