Akute, Ogun state - A Police Inspector identified as Haruna Mohammed has been found dead at Super G Royal Hotel, located at Anthony Uzum Estate, Oyeyemi Akute in Ogun state.

Inspector Mohammed arrived at the hotel with a woman at about 1:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Police Inspector Haruna Mohammed dies at Super G Royal Hotel in Akute, Ogun state.

The hotel manager, Deborah Adejobi, discovered the officer lying lifeless at about 8:52 am with the room unlocked and the woman nowhere to be found.

The hotel owner, Abiodun Olagunju, said the fleeing woman had earlier visited the reception at about 6:00 am to request table water, Daily Trust reports.

The state Police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said the inspector is attached to Ishashi Police division in Lagos state.

“At first, it was the uniform found in his bag, so it was not possible to say he is a police officer. There was no identification card on him or his belongings.

“But further investigation revealed that the deceased is an Inspector of police serving with Ishashi division in Lagos command. The DPO has been contacted and his body identified.”

The police inspector’s body has been deposited at Life Channel Mortuary in Olambe.

Odutola disclosed that police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing lady, while an investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.

