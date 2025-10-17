A man identified as Lawal Faruq was arrested by the Oyo State Police for allegedly setting his ex-girlfriend, Omolola Hassan, ablaze after their breakup

The incident occurred on Thursday, October 16, inside a military barracks in Ibadan, where witnesses said the suspect poured petrol on the victim before igniting her

Police confirmed that investigations were ongoing, as experts warned of Nigeria’s rising trend of relationship-related violence, fuelled by jealousy and emotional instability

The incident reportedly occurred inside a military barracks in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Thursday, October 16.

According to information shared by counterinsurgency expert Zagazola Makama via his X handle, the suspect claimed that he and the victim had taken an oath never to part ways.

However, tensions flared after the relationship ended, leading to a violent confrontation.

Suspect allegedly poured petrol on victim

Witnesses said that the suspect, enraged by the breakup, doused the victim with petrol and set her on fire.

Makama wrote:

“The victim, Omolola Hassan, was reportedly doused with petrol and set on fire by the suspect, who was said to have been angered over the breakdown of their relationship.”

He added that military officers at the barracks quickly intervened, extinguished the fire, and rushed the victim to Yawiri Hospital, Akobo, for emergency treatment, Punch reported.

“The suspect, who claimed that both had taken an oath never to separate, is currently in custody,” Makama stated.

Police launch investigation

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Oyo state Police Command, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident and said investigations were ongoing, Vanguard reported.

“Investigation is ongoing,” Osifeso told our correspondent in a brief message.

He noted that the command was working closely with military authorities to ensure justice was served.

Growing concern over relationship-related violence

The incident adds to the growing list of violent attacks stemming from failed relationships across Nigeria.

In July 2025, a University of Port Harcourt student, Cynthia Chukwundah, set her lover ablaze after a dispute over pregnancy, leading to his death. Similarly, in January 2023, a man in Rivers state strangled and burned his girlfriend following accusations of infidelity.

Also, in April 2023, a 43-year-old man was arrested in Ogun State for setting his ex-lover’s apartment on fire after she refused to reconcile with him.

Experts warn that such cases reflect the rising pattern of domestic and emotional violence, often fuelled by jealousy, emotional instability, and poor anger management.

