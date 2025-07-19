Kogi Varsity Speaks Out After Lecturer Dies While Having Affair In Hotel Room With 200-Level Student
- Prince Abubakar Audu University says it's probing the mysterious death of Mr Olabode Ibikunle, who died in a hotel room with a 200-level student
- The university distanced Miss Bello Yahaya Lubabat and others from the incident, urging restraint and factual reporting
- The school appealed to the public and media to avoid speculation and allow authorities to conclude their inquiry
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
Kogi state - Prince Abubakar Audu University, Ayingba, has finally spoken on the shocking death of one of its lecturers, Mr Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle.
The lecturer was said to have died last Thursday, July 17, while in the company of a 200-level student, Miss Glory Ojochegbe.
Ibikunle was a lecturer in the Department of Social Science Education.
His sudden death in a hotel room with the student has sparked controversy, rumours, and widespread public interest, Punch reported.
In a statement released on Friday, July 18, the university's Registrar, Mr Yahaya Alilu, said the institution is deeply saddened by the development and is currently awaiting the outcome of an official investigation.
Calls for calm as rumours spread
The university also cautioned against the spread of unverified information linking other students to the incident, particularly Miss Bello Yahaya Lubabat from the Department of Educational Administration and Planning.
“We are aware of some unverified reports linking the names of other students including Miss Bello Yahaya Lubabat... to the incident.
"The university firmly dissociates Miss Bello and other students from the matter and cautions against the spread of unfounded information that may harm the reputation of innocent persons,” the statement read.
Investigation ongoing into mysterious circumstances
Alilu stressed that the circumstances of Mr Ibikunle’s death remain unclear and are under investigation by the relevant authorities, Vanguard reported.
He urged the media and the general public to avoid speculation.
“The university wishes to state that the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle is currently under investigation by the appropriate authorities.
“We therefore kindly urge the public and the media to refrain from speculations or drawing premature conclusions until the facts are fully established," the Registrar stated.
Kogi university reiterates commitment to justice
Prince Abubakar Audu University also emphasised its commitment to fairness and truth in handling the case.
“Prince Abubakar Audu University remains committed to upholding the value of truth, fairness and justice, and we respectfully appeal for restraint and responsible reportage as investigation continues,” the statement concluded.
Registrar of Ondo varsity assassinated
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tension has gripped Ondo town and the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) following the shocking assassination of the institution’s Registrar, Mr Ezekiel Imole Adeniran.
The registrar was found dead in his residence in Ondo town on the morning of Thursday, 17 July 2025.
Adeniran assumed office as the university’s third substantive Registrar on 6 January 2025.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944