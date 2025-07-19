Prince Abubakar Audu University says it's probing the mysterious death of Mr Olabode Ibikunle, who died in a hotel room with a 200-level student

The university distanced Miss Bello Yahaya Lubabat and others from the incident, urging restraint and factual reporting

The school appealed to the public and media to avoid speculation and allow authorities to conclude their inquiry

Kogi state - Prince Abubakar Audu University, Ayingba, has finally spoken on the shocking death of one of its lecturers, Mr Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle.

The lecturer was said to have died last Thursday, July 17, while in the company of a 200-level student, Miss Glory Ojochegbe.

The management of Prince Abubakar Audu University addresses the incident involving a lecturer who dies in a hotel with a 200-level student. Photo credit: @lifeissues

Source: Twitter

Ibikunle was a lecturer in the Department of Social Science Education.

His sudden death in a hotel room with the student has sparked controversy, rumours, and widespread public interest, Punch reported.

In a statement released on Friday, July 18, the university's Registrar, Mr Yahaya Alilu, said the institution is deeply saddened by the development and is currently awaiting the outcome of an official investigation.

Calls for calm as rumours spread

The university also cautioned against the spread of unverified information linking other students to the incident, particularly Miss Bello Yahaya Lubabat from the Department of Educational Administration and Planning.

“We are aware of some unverified reports linking the names of other students including Miss Bello Yahaya Lubabat... to the incident.

"The university firmly dissociates Miss Bello and other students from the matter and cautions against the spread of unfounded information that may harm the reputation of innocent persons,” the statement read.

Investigation ongoing into mysterious circumstances

Kogi University states a probe is ongoing over the lecturer’s hotel death. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Alilu stressed that the circumstances of Mr Ibikunle’s death remain unclear and are under investigation by the relevant authorities, Vanguard reported.

He urged the media and the general public to avoid speculation.

“The university wishes to state that the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle is currently under investigation by the appropriate authorities.

“We therefore kindly urge the public and the media to refrain from speculations or drawing premature conclusions until the facts are fully established," the Registrar stated.

Kogi university reiterates commitment to justice

Prince Abubakar Audu University also emphasised its commitment to fairness and truth in handling the case.

“Prince Abubakar Audu University remains committed to upholding the value of truth, fairness and justice, and we respectfully appeal for restraint and responsible reportage as investigation continues,” the statement concluded.

Registrar of Ondo varsity assassinated

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tension has gripped Ondo town and the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) following the shocking assassination of the institution’s Registrar, Mr Ezekiel Imole Adeniran.

The registrar was found dead in his residence in Ondo town on the morning of Thursday, 17 July 2025.

Adeniran assumed office as the university’s third substantive Registrar on 6 January 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng