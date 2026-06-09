Nigerians spent more than N50bn on United States visa applications between 2023 and 2024, even as approvals dropped sharply under tougher immigration rules

Visa issuances fell by 23 per cent in 2024, with business and tourism travel dominating approvals, while student visas made up only a small share of accepted applications

Travel experts said Nigerians’ strong cultural inclination towards mobility remains, but growing restrictions are pushing many to consider alternative destinations such as the United Kingdom and Schengen countries

Between 2023 and 2024, Nigerians spent more than N50bn on United States visa applications, despite a sharp drop in approvals as Washington tightened immigration rules and increased scrutiny of applicants.

An analysis of the Intelpoint report, based on US Department of State data, showed that 201,200 non-immigrant visas were issued to Nigerians during this period.

Nigerians spend billions on US visa applications despite declining approval rates. Photo credit: AntonPetrus/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

With a standard application fee of $185 per applicant, Nigerians spent approximately $37.2m, equivalent to N50.7bn at an average exchange rate of N1,360 to the dollar.

According to PUNCH, visa issuances fell by about 23 per cent, dropping to 87,300 in 2024 from 113,900 in 2023, a reduction of 26,600 visas. Comparable figures for 2025 were not available at the time of reporting.

Types of US visas issued

Business and tourism travel dominated approvals in 2024, with B1/B2 visas accounting for 83 per cent of total issuances. Student visas (F1) represented about seven per cent, while exchange visitor visas (J1) and other temporary categories made up the remainder.

Nigeria remained a significant source market for the United States, accounting for about 0.8 per cent of global non-immigrant visa issuances in 2024.

Nigerians' cultural inclination towards travel

Former president of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, Susan Akporiaye, explained that Nigerians’ travel behaviour is driven by more than economic conditions.

“People would say it’s because of the economy, but I share a different view. Nigerians are generally migrants; they love travelling. We are like the Chinese of Africa,” Akporiaye told The PUNCH.

She added that most Nigerians who travel abroad return home, with fewer than 10 per cent staying back permanently.

US policy changes and stricter controls

The decline in visa issuances coincided with policy changes introduced after Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.

In July 2025, the US Department of State restricted most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas for Nigerians to single-entry permits valid for three months.

In August 2025, applicants were required to disclose all social media usernames used over the previous five years on DS-160 forms.

By December 2025, Washington expanded travel restrictions to include Nigeria and five other countries, effective January 1, 2026.

US: Travel demand across income levels

Akporiaye noted that Nigerians travel for various reasons, including social events such as birthdays and weddings, regardless of income level.

“Nigerians like to explore. We travel for birthdays, weddings, and other ceremonies. I’m not talking about people like Dangote or Otedola, but ordinary Nigerians you don’t even know,” she said.

However, she acknowledged that demand for US travel has softened compared to other destinations, citing operational and policy-related constraints, including the consolidation of services in Lagos.

Rising rejection rates

Maureen Chimaobi, an executive at Travel and Tours Limited, highlighted the growing difficulty of securing US visas.

“Last year, getting a US visa drastically reduced, especially if you are a first-time traveller or first-time applicant. It’s almost a no-go area,” she said.

Applicants continue to pay visa fees, schedule appointments and attend interviews, but approvals have become less predictable. Rejection levels remain high, particularly for individuals with limited international travel history.

Shifting destination choices

The tougher environment is influencing Nigerians’ travel choices. Many are turning to destinations with higher approval prospects, provided they can demonstrate financial capacity and strong documentation.

Chimaobi noted that countries such as the United Kingdom still offer relatively stronger approval chances, though British authorities have also tightened assessments. France and other Schengen countries have become increasingly selective, especially toward first-time applicants.

“Before now, France used to issue visas more easily, but most Schengen countries have become difficult over time, particularly for first-time travellers,” she said.

Strong travel culture keeps demand high across income levels. Photo credit: AlexanderHelin/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US: Judge nullifies visa restrictions against Africans

Legit.ng earlier reported that a federal judge in the United States overturned sweeping immigration processing restrictions introduced by President Donald Trump’s administration in November 2025.

The ruling is seen as a major victory for immigrant support groups and labour unions.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng