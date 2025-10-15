A Kano court has ordered 14 individuals to be remanded in a correctional facility for the alleged conspiracy, kidnapping, and gruesome murder of a religious cleric

The suspects are accused of contributing N800,000 to hire assassins to kill the cleric, who was known for preaching against kidnappers

The case has been adjourned until November 13, 2025, as the magistrate's court lacks jurisdiction and is awaiting legal advice

A Kano Magistrate’s Court sitting in Nomansland has ordered the remand of 14 individuals at a correctional facility over allegations of conspiracy, kidnapping, and the murder of a religious cleric.

The suspects are accused of killing a cleric, mutilating his body, and removing his eyes.

Alleged killers of popular cleric face court action in Kano over brutal attack. Photo credit: RUNSTUDIO

Source: Getty Images

Presiding Magistrate, Hauwa Abdulkadir gave the remand order after the charges were read to the defendants.

The police, in a case filed by prosecuting personnel, alleged that the incident occurred on April 22, 2024, at Kauyen Centre, Abuja, in the Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to the prosecution, the suspects conspired and kidnapped the cleric, who in his sermons, was known to pray to God to expose kidnappers in the community.

The court heard that the suspects allegedly contributed the sum of N800,000 to hire assassins who carried out the killing.

When the charges were read to them, the defendants confirmed their understanding.

However, as the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case, the Prosecuting Counsel, Barrister Salma Garba, applied for an adjournment for legal advice.

Magistrate Abdulkadir granted the application and adjourned the case until November 13, 2025, for the continuation of hearing and to await the advice.

The suspects were subsequently remanded in a correctional facility pending the hearing.

Magistrate rules as suspects face court over killing of cleric targeting kidnappers. Photo credit: May Lim

Source: Getty Images

Spreading fake news is a sin - Cleric warns



Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the chairman of the Kano state Council of Ulama, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, has warned that spreading fake news is a sin in Islam, comparing it to fabricating lies forbidden by Allah.

He spoke during a two-day workshop in Kano organised by Alkalanci, a fact-checking group that trains clerics and imams to tackle misinformation spreading fast across social media platforms.

Sheikh Khalil urged religious leaders to guide their followers and verify information before sharing. He said truthfulness remains a divine duty and a powerful way to protect society from harm.

Kano victim escapes kidnappers, exposes hideout

Recall that Legit.ng reported that a 21-year-old man, AbdulHamid Bello, escaped kidnappers in Kano after being severely beaten. He led police to their Kaduna hideout, helping rescue a 65-year-old man, Musa Idris, safely.

The police raid recovered a motorcycle and a rope left by fleeing suspects. The victims were reunited with their families for medical care while the hunt for other kidnappers continues.

In a separate case, a 19-year-old kidnap victim in Kaduna was rescued. Authorities urged the public to report suspicious activity as security forces intensify operations to protect citizens.

Kano youths protest shisha ban, vendors worried

Legit.ng also reported that frustrated youths in Kano protested the Shariah Commission’s immediate shisha ban, citing overreach. Many believe the action punishes all for a few offenders, sparking anger over restricted social activities.

Shisha vendors and lounge employees who fear losing income and jobs argue that the ban threatens livelihoods without offering alternatives.

Source: Legit.ng