Operatives of the Lagos state police command have arrested a hotel manager over the death of an unidentified woman

The state police public relations officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the lover fled after the woman he took for a short rest died

Hundeyin disclosed that the corpse has been deposited at Mainland General Hospital mortuary in Yaba for an autopsy

Dopemu, Lagos state - Tragedy struck in a hotel in the Dopemu area of Lagos when an unidentified woman passed on while on a short stay.

The state police public relations officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, a man came with the woman to the hotel requesting a short stay at 9:30 p.m on Friday, October 11.

As reported by The Punch, Hundeyin said the hotel manager reported the incident to the police station at about 10:10 p.m.

The police spokesman said the man fled after the woman passed and the hotel manager did not take note of the identities of either the man or the woman.

“The manager reported that after an hour, the woman rushed out, claiming she felt hot, and he provided her with cold water to drink.

“The manager said the woman still did not feel better and was later taken to a hospital on Dopemu Road, where she subsequently passed away, while the man who brought her to the hotel fled.”

He added that the hotel manager has been arrested and will assist the police with the investigation to determine the cause of death of the woman.

The police PRO disclosed that the corpse has been deposited at Mainland General Hospital mortuary in Yaba for an autopsy.

The manager will also be of help in identifying the deceased and in the arrest of the man who brought her to the hotel.

