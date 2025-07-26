A fatal accident that occurred in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra state on Friday, July 25, claimed the lives of many bystanders, including night traders

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the truck driver lost control and collided with pedestrians on the roadside, killing many people

The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra sector, Margaret Onabe, confirmed the incident on Saturday, July 26, and shared further details

Tragedy has reportedly struck as several persons were feared dead on Friday night, July 25, after a trailer lost control and rammed into bystanders along the Chisco Park Junction in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra state.

Truck crashes into crowd of bystanders and commuters in Anambra.

Source: Original

Trailer loses control in Anambra, many dead

As reported by The Punch, the fatal accident occurred around 9:30pm when the driver of the trailer experienced brake failure and crashed into pedestrians on the roadside, resulting in multiple fatalities.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra sector, confirms the accident.

Source: Facebook

Eyewitnesses speak on truck accident

Some eyewitnesses revealed that the accident occurred within a short period of time as the victims who were mostly doing their usual night business did not see the incoming trailer towards them.

One of the eyewitnesses, Uche, said:

“The people were doing their usual night business and engaging in their usual activities while some passengers were waiting to board vehicles when the trailer uncontrollably rammed into them, knocking many down, including motorcyclists, a little girl, bystanders, and some petty traders.

“The bodies of the victims lay on the ground before the rescue operations from pedestrians and the arrival of security operatives.”

FRSC reacts as truck crushes bystanders

The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra sector, Margaret Onabe, who confirmed the incident to the press on Saturday, July 26, could not give the actual casualty figure.

“Yes, we received the news of the accident, but information about the crash and the casualty rate is still being gathered, we will issue a statement soon,” Onabe said.

1 dead, 3 injured as truck hits bus

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a fatal accident occurred on Old Ipaja Road near Agbotikuyo, Lagos state, on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

A truck driver killed a driver and injured three passengers after crushing a commercial minibus, popularly called Korope.

It was gathered that the truck suffered brake failure and rammed into the minibus heading towards Iyana Ipaja, Alimosho.

Truck crushes couple, 1 other to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 25-year-old Moses Ekpolo, his 19-year-old wife, Josephine Ekpolo, and another person were crushed to death.

The Ogun state police spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, said the truck driver lost control and collided with the motorcycle the couple was riding.

Odutola said the bodies of the three victims have been transferred to Idera Mortuary in the Sagamu area of the state.

